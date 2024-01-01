Turbocharged Suzuki GSX-R1000 Drag Races A 1600HP Porsche 911 And A 1200 HP Audi R8

Bikes may have significantly fewer horsepower than supercars, but their crucial advantage lies in their weight, typically at least a fifth of that of cars. The power-to-weight ratio is paramount, determining performance. However, the reduced weight poses challenges, such as difficulty in transferring power to the road due to a small tire contact patch and the struggle to keep the front wheel down during rapid acceleration. Mastery of these nuances is essential for optimal bike performance.

In this particular video by OFFICIALLY GASSED – OG on YouTube, three extensively modified vehicles were lined up against each other in a series of drag races: a Porsche 911 Turbo S, an Audi R8, and a Suzuki GSX-R1000, all boasting extraordinary power outputs.

The Porsche delivers a staggering 1600bhp and weighs 1600kg. The Audi R8 produces 1200bhp with a weight of 1595kg, resulting in a power-to-weight ratio of 752bhp/ton. However, the spotlight turns to the Suzuki GSX-R1000, noticeably not in its standard form. With turbocharging and a lengthened swing-arm, this purpose-built drag racing bike generates 586bhp and, with a weight of 215kg, achieves an astonishing power-to-weight ratio of 1860bhp/ton!

Will the Suzuki’s astonishing power-to-weight ratio prove advantageous for the two-wheeled vehicle? Watch the video to find out!