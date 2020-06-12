‘Try Before You Buy’ Pirelli Track Day Program Annouced

Know What You’re Getting

Pirelli announced the new “Try Before You Buy” program. It’s dedicated to giving track day riders and racers firsthand experience with some of the brand’s high-performance track tires. Riders and racers can test out the latest offerings from Pirelli before purchasing.

Participants in the program will have the option to buy the tires at a discounted rate through authorized Pirelli trackside vendors. Also, Pirelli trackside vendors will install the tires and work with riders throughout the test period.

“This new program is something that Pirelli and our trackside vendors are very excited about introducing for 2020,” said Oscar Solis, motorcycle road racing manager, Pirelli. “Our lineup provides a great experience across the board, whether it be our racing compounds, wet and rain options, or track-day-specific compounds, we have something that meets the needs of everyday sportbike enthusiasts. I’m extremely confident that our customers will be impressed with the tires at the end of the day and be happy to be able to purchase them at a discount.”

The program will include Pirelli’s Diablo Superbike and Supercorsa SC racing compounds. You can also get the Diablo Wet and Diablo Rain tires depending on the weather.

If you want to know more, check in with your Pirelli-approved trackside vendor. You can also go to PirelliRacer.com.