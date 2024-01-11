Triumph’s All-New Daytona 660

Triumph reveals Daytona 660: A sportbike with more punch than its sibling Trident 660

Perks include uprated power to 95hp and pricing from $9,195 USD

Cons include the fact that it’s Triumph’s smallest Daytona yet

Triumph’s finally done it; the Daytona 660 has made its proper debut, and judging by both the hardware and the software, we’ve been given a nice bit of track potential.

No more sneak glimpses and spy shots, folks – she’s here!

Triumph revealed their new sportbike sweetheart yesterday. We knew it was going to happen – just not when.

As it happens, this particular Daytona 660 took us a bit by surprise, with pros and cons across the board:

The Pros

It’s not a full-fairing Trident 660, and that’s a compliment. Many found the Trident’s short gearing to be a bit of a bummer, and on a sportbike, that gearing would have likely killed the thing’s reputation before it had a proper chance on our local roads.

You can expect a lower insurance rate with this bike. The Daytona 660’s specific displacement (and placement in our industry) basically guarantees a better monthly equation than basically any bike with “RR” at the end of it.

95hp for $9,195 USD is a good price (obviously more goes into a deal than the price and the pony power, but we get into the particulars further down in the article)

The Cons

Despite ranking a higher power rating than the Trident 660, this Daytona is still the lowest displacement of any of Triumph’s Daytonas to date.

Expect riders to “start uncorking” their Daytona 660s in an effort to get closer to the ultra-sexy Daytona 765 Moto2.

The bottom line is that we’ve been given a 95hp machine that runs 443lbs wet and will no doubt spend more than a few sweltering afternoons about the local circuits of our good country.

Here’s what we’re getting under the proverbial hood:

A view of Triumph’s new Daytona 660. Media provided by Triumph.

Power Ratings

Triumph tells us that this puppy carries Triumph’s liquid-cooled, inline 3-cylinder engine capable of a stunning 93.6 peak horsepower @11,250rpm with 50.9lb-ft (69Nm) of torque and 80% of that yank available as of 3,150rpm. In the words of Roadracing World’s David Swart, “That’s about 17% and 9% more [power and torque] than a Trident 660, respectively.”

The 12,650rpm redline joins the welcome addition of a slipper clutch and the fact that the 3.9-gallon tank aids in the 57.6 mpg (4.9 L / 100 km) fuel efficiency specs.

Here’s a list of the main stuff that Triumph had to bring on to up-rate the Daytona 660’s power:

new throttle bodies

new cylinder head

new intake ports

new camshafts

new pistons

new ram air intake and airbox

new pipe system

new crankshaft

A view of Triumph’s new Daytona 660. Media provided by Triumph.

Hardware

For suspension, Triumph has given us Showa units for both front and rear – 41mm, USD big-piston forks (non-adjustable) complementing rear preload adjustability.

Wheels are cast aluminum (5-spoked), shod in Michelin Power 6 rubber. Clamping on to these rolling units are brakes – twin 310mm (12.20in) floating discs mated to 4-piston radial calipers at the front and a single 220mm (8.66in) fixed disc with a single-piston sliding caliper at the back.

A view of Triumph’s new Daytona 660. Media provided by Triumph.

Software

Naturally, Triumph couldn’t pass up on providing their newest Daytona with a comprehensive list of electronics:

Ride-by-Wire (RbW) throttle control

Continental ABS

Three Ride Modes: Sport, Road, Rain (complete with further Traction Control)

Emergency Deceleration Warning system

Device connectivity

Roadracing World’s coverage also adds that an electronic quick-shifter will be made available as an additional option.

A view of Triumph’s new Daytona 660. Media provided by Triumph.

Other Stuff

Triumph’s Daytona 660 will purportedly come with a standard warranty – two years – as well as a race kit.

Curious what paint options you have for this beauty?

Triumph’s website shows the following color scheme options (and the new price points):

Snowdonia White / Sapphire Black ($9,195.00 USD)

Satin Granite / Satin Jet Black ($9,320.00 USD)

Carnival Red / Sapphire Black ($9,320.00 USD)

Of course, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer is more than a little happy at the debut of the new Daytona 660:

The 660 has all the attitude and agility you’d expect from the Daytona name, and brings with it the thrilling, useable, real-world performance, and all-day comfort that riders today are looking for.” “We are excited by the impact the Daytona 660 is going to have on the growing middleweight sports world.” – Steve Sargent, Triumph Chief Product Officer ( Roadracing World)

Expect to see Triumph’s Daytona 660 rolling out of dealerships around March of this year.

What do you think of Triumph’s Daytona 660?