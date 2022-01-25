Triumph: World Record Attempt for Largest Group of Women Riders Slotted For July

The world’s largest meet of female bikers is scheduled for this coming July at the Triumph Factory Visitor Experience. The objective? Why, to break a world record of course – and with Moto Advisor running the proceedings, we’re expecting a lot of gals to show up.

Currently, VisorDown tells us that the record for the largest amount of female riders logged was back in 2017, when 1,132 female UK riders got together in Shropshire for a meet.

Today, Moto Advisor is aiming to use this event to bring women together, “as a growing target for the motorcycle industry, with the goal of encouraging the development of a wider range of products suitable for female riders and to inspire others to live their passion.”

“We are keen to show the motorcycle industry that the female market is financially worthwhile catering to,” says Sherrie Woolf, a member of Moto Advisor.

“There are over 300,000 female motorcycle license holders in the UK alone. We also want to encourage and support more women to enjoy riding and get involved in all aspects of biking; from road riding, track days, off-roading, rallies, stunting, touring, and anything else that is possible on two-wheels.”

“The social aspect and kinship of the biking community is special, whether male or female, turning up to an event alone, you are guaranteed to leave with lots of new friends.”

We’re excited to see what July brings; in the meantime, drop a comment below letting us know what you think.

Be sure to also check out other recent articles from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*title media sourced from 9News*