Triumph Will Have a Range of 660cc Motorcycles

Expanding the Lineup

The Triumph Trident is a topic of discussion lately, and it’s no secret that the bike is coming. Its reveal date is set for October 30th. The bike will be available sometime after that and will come with a version of Triumph’s three-cylinder engine. According to Motociclismo, the new Trident will get a 660cc displacement, and it won’t be the only bike.

The publication reports that Triumph is working to create a full range of 660cc motorcycles that will include an adventure bike and an adventure sport crossover model. This would help Triumph stay competitive with Aprilia and some of the other motorcycle companies out there that are investing in the middleweight category.

It is speculated that this new engine would make around 95 hp, which would be good enough not only for the Trident but for the other motorcycles in this new range of bikes.

As I’ve said above, the Trident is coming on October 30th. These other bikes will not be revealed at this time, but I wonder if Triumph will show any hints as to what is to come. Motociclismo seems pretty clear that these new bikes will be coming at some point, though it’s uncertain when. It does make sense. If Triumph is going to go to the trouble of making a new triple engine, they might as well make the most of it and offer a few different bikes.