Triumph: The Speed Triple RR Bond Edition

Our favorite Hinckley brand has just punched out yet another Bond bike to be ‘shaken, not stirred’ – and it’s the full-fairinged queen, the indomitable Speed Triple 1200 RR!

According to the press release, the limited edition bike will feature just 60 units in her fleet, and comes with a luxurious tag of $24,995 USD – a mere $1,745 hike compared to the original, for which you get a bangin’ aesthetic.

Triumph’s Bond edition of their Speed Triple 1200 RR. Media sourced from Triumph’s webpage.

“The Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition celebrates 60 years of Bond and the official motorcycle partnership between 007™ and Triumph,” states the press release.

“This new collaboration builds on the partnership between two iconic British brands which began with No Time To Die, in which the Triumph Tiger 900 and Scrambler 1200 featured in some incredible action sequences.”

This particular Bond bike will feature Graphite Grey and Storm Grey, with hand-painted gold accents and a neat gas tank that features each of the 25 James Bond film title logos -including the latest film, ‘No Time to Die (2022).’

Specs include the latest 1160cc triple engine, dressed in Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable semi-active suspension and Brembo Stylema monobloc front brake calipers to complement the lineup of electronics (Optimized Cornering ABS, switchable Optimized Cornering Traction Control with IMU, Front Wheel Lift Control, and Cruise Control, as well as 5 ride modes and the obligatory Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter).

All of this is had for a neat 37.3 mpg (6.3 L / 100km) and a wet weight of 438lbs.

“Individually numbered and beautifully handcrafted, the Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition epitomizes the sophistication, exclusivity and British style of Bond and Triumph.”

What do you think?

Comment down below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.