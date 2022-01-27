Triumph: The Art of Gold Lining

New Goldline Editions Now Available At Select Dealerships

When it comes to limited-edition bikes, Triumph seems to have the rabbit in the hat. Between their special edition bikes released mid-November, the Classic range that was revealed mid-October, and the Street Scrambler that was getting a Sand Edition back in Q1 of 2021 (let alone the bevy of Bond Edition Tigers that have been punted out to keep in line with the cinema’s newest hero of derring-do), the UK-based motorcycle manufacturer doesn’t shy away from releasing exclusive lineups for limited times – and we’ve just been given a front seat at how the company executes the unique Gold Line design for their Gold Line edition range, which is purported by a press release to be available at select dealers.

“Coach lining, or gold lining in the case of our new Bonneville Gold Line Editions, is a talent that very few people master,” comments Triumph’s website.

“Here at Triumph, a handful of artists add these flawless details to our most iconic range of motorcycles….if you own a Triumph with hand-painted detailing, have a look under the front of your seat where it meets the fuel tank, or underneath the tank itself, to see which artist detailed your motorcycle.”

The process, according to Triumph’s website, involves a two-toned gas tank, with the joint between the two colors smoothed down.

The artist then, in a single movement, applies the gold line in a surgically straight line with a sword-liner brush, after which point the end product is sealed with the finishing lacquer.

“The paints used for gold lining are specially formulated by mixing powder pigments with a cellulose lacquer to achieve the exact consistency required for such intricate brushwork,” continues the commentator.

“Each hand-lined Triumph is then adorned with the artist’s initials, a personal touch that makes every hand-painted Triumph special.”

Check out the video above for the visuals of this aesthetically pleasing process, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from Triumph’s official website*