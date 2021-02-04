2022’s Triumph Street Scrambler Is Getting a “Sandstorm” Edition

Britain’s Favorite Scrambler Meets the Desert

According to Rideapart, the US EPA had some certification documents submitted by Triumph that hint at a “Sandstorm” version of the Street Scrambler 900 that could be on its way for the 2022 model year.

When looking into Triumph’s recent track record, we can see in 2020 they named two Tiger 1200 models “Desert” and “Alpine”. The Alpine edition obviously featured a brilliant white paint job, and the Desert edition came with a “Sandstorm” paint scheme to match the name.

With this information, it’s pretty clear that the Sandstorm Street Scrambler 900 will feature some aesthetic changes, with the inclusion of perhaps the same “Sandstorm” paint job that was found on the Desert Tiger 1200.

Beyond the visual changes (with the inclusion of some potential choice parts from the Triumph catalog), the engine and the majority of the mechanical components should be the same. Riders should expect the same Euro 5 engine, that produces 64 horsepower and 59 lb-ft of torque.

If Triumph has plans to unveil an entirely over-hauled model for the 2022 model year, you could expect some big changes to come along with the Sandstorm edition, but at the moment that seems unlikely. With the bike being a 2022 model, we can expect to see more information regarding the bike further down the line into 2021.