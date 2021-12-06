Triumph Sneak Peek Tours to Include All-New Speed Triple 1200 RR and Tiger Sport 660

If you’ve been ogling the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RR and Tiger Sport 660, hang tight – Triumph has just told us that there’s a chance you could ride the machines before their official US debut next year.
That chance comes in the form of Triumph’s Sneak Peek Tour. Having started up in November, the tour will be continuing through March – and with anywhere from two to ten stops per state (and around 25 stops a month), you’re practically guaranteed the opportunity to swinga leg over your favorite Triumph machine of the season.
Source: Triumph’s official website
“The Sneak Peek Tour is your exclusive opportunity for a firsthand look before [the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RR and Tiger Sport 660] arrive in dealerships next year,” enthuses Triumph’s official website.
“These bikes are currently the only units anywhere outside of Europe and will make stops at select dealership showrooms across the USA and Canada.”
“See the most updated schedule of stops below. Location stops are subject to change without notice, please check back often for updates. We encourage you to contact your local dealership to learn more about your local tour stop.”
Here’s the official list, according to your state:
ARIZONA
1/11 – 1/12/22
Tucson, AZ
Triumph Tucson
1/13/22
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix Triumph
1/14/22
Peoria, AZ
Go AZ Motorcycles West
1/15/22
Scottsdale, AZ
Go AZ Motorcycles
CALIFORNIA
11/23 – 11/27/21
San Diego, CA
Triumph San Diego
11/30 – 12/1/21
Burbank, CA
Burbank Triumph
12/2 – 12/3/21
Brea, CA
Southern California Triumph
12/4 /21
Costa Mesa, CA
OC Motorcycle
12/9 – 12/10/21
San Jose, CA
Triumph San Jose
12/11/21
San Francisco, CA
Munroe Motors
12/14 – 12/15/21
San Rafael, CA
Marin Triumph
12/16 – 12/17/21
Dublin, CA
California Speed Sports Triumph
12/18 – 12/19/21
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove Power Sports
12/21 – 12/23/21
Roseville, CA
A&S Triumph
COLORADO
2/1 – 2/2/22
Fort Collins, CO
Northern Colorado Powersports
2/3 – 2/4/22
Denver, CO
Erico Motorsports
2/5/22
Lakewood, CO
Foothills Triumph Motorcycles
2/8 – 2/9/22
Colorado Springs, CO
Triumph Colorado Springs
GEORGIA
3/8 – 3/10/22
Douglasville, GA
Freewheeling Triumph
3/11 – 3/12/22
Roswell, GA
Triumph Roswell
FLORIDA
11/16 – 11/17/21
Daytona, FL
Triumph Daytona
11/18/21
Orlando, FL
Triumph Orlando
11/19/21
Lakeland, FL
Triumph of Lakeland
11/20/21
Tampa, FL
Tampa Triumph
11/23 – 11/26/21
Miami, FL
Miami Triumph
11/27/21
Pompano Beach, FL
Triumph of Pompano Beach
IOWA
3/1 – 3/2/22
Marne, IA
Baxter Cycles
IDAHO
1/25 – 1/26/22
Boise, ID
Triumph Boise
ILLINOIS
2/15 – 2/16/22
St. Charles, IL
Windy City Triumph
2/17/22
Woodstock, IL
Woodstock Triumph
INDIANA
2/11 – 2/12/22
Indianapolis, IN
Triumph Indianapolis
KANSAS
2/12/12/22
Olathe, KS
Triumph Kansas City
LOUISIANA
2/10 – 2/11/22
New Orleans, LA
Triumph New Orleans
MASSACHUSETTS
12/14 – 12/15/21
Foxborough, MA
Foxboro Triumph
12/16/21
Tyngsboro, MA
Tyngsboro Triumph
MARYLAND
11/30 – 12/1/21
Baltimore, MD
Pete’s Cycle
MICHIGAN
2/8 – 2/9/22
Shelby Township, MI
Triumph Detroit
2/10/22
Mecosta, MI
Lakeside Triumph
MINNESOTA
2/24/22
Belle Plaine, MN
Belle Plaine Motorsports
2/25/22
Monticello, MN
Moon Motor Sales, Inc.
2/26/22
Lakeville, MN
Motoprimo South
MISSOURI
12/21 – 12/23/21
St. Louis, MO
Triumph St. Louis
2/10 – 2/11/22
Kansas City, MO
Engle Motors
MONTANA
1/22/22
Missoula, MT
Triumph of Missoula
NORTH CAROLINA
12/14 – 12/15/21
Mooresville, NC
Triumph Lake Norman
12/16 – 12/17/21
Greensboro, NC
Select Cycle
NEBRASKA
3/3/22
Omaha, NE
Baxter Cycle Omaha Triumph
NEW HAMPSHIRE
12/17 – 12/18/21
Pembroke, NH
Concord Triumph
NEW JERSEY
2/25 – 2/26/22
Metuchen, NJ
Triumph Metuchen
NEW MEXICO
1/25 – 1/26/22
Albuquerque, NM
Triumph Albuquerque
NEVADA
1/22/22
Las Vegas, NV
Triumph Las Vegas
NEW YORK
12/8/21
Brooklyn, NY
Triumph Brooklyn
12/10/21
Bellmore, NY
Triumph Nassau County
12/11 – 12/13/21
Elmsford, NY
Triumph of Westchester
OHIO
2/4 – 2/5/22
Cleveland, OH
Triumph Cleveland
OKLAHOMA
12/28 – 12/30/21
Oklahoma City, OK
Eurotek OKC
OREGON
12/28 – 12/29/21
Eugene, OR
Triumph Eugene
12/30/21
Beaverton, OR
Triumph Portland
PENNSYLVANIA
12/3 – 12/4/21
Boyertown, PA
Martin Moto
2/1 – 2/2/22
North Versailles, PA
Mosites Motorsports Triumph
2/3/22
Pittsburgh, PA
TBD
3/1 – 3/2/21
Port Clinton, PA
Hermy’s Triumph
SOUTH CAROLINA
12/8 – 12/9/21
Charleston, SC
Charleston Triumph
12/10 – 12/11/21
Greer, SC
Cherokee Cycles
TENNESSEE
11/30 – 12/1/21
Madison, TN
Castle Powersports
2/17 – 2/18/22
Chattanooga, TN
Pandora’s European Motorsports Triumph
2/19/22
Murfreesboro, TN
Triumph Murfreesboro
TEXAS
1/4 – 1/5/22
Plano, TX
European Cycle Sports
1/6 – 1/7/22
Ft. Worth, TX
Eurosport Cycle
1/8/22
Dallas, TX
TBD
1/27 – 1/28/22
Temple, TX
Triumph Bell County
1/29/22
Austin, TX
RideNow Austin
2/1 – 2/2/22
San Antonio, TX
Triumph San Antonio
2/3 – 2/4/22
Katy, TX
Triumph Katy
2/5/22
Shenandoah, TX
Woodlands Premium Motorcycles
2/8 – 2/9/22
Orange, TX
TBD
UTAH
1/28 – 1/29/22
Sandy, UT
Triumph of Utah
VIRGINIA
11/23 – 11/24/21
Norfolk, VA
Triumph Norfolk
11/26 – 11/27/21
Richmond, VA
Triumph Richmond
12/18/21
Salem, VA
Triumph Motorcycles of Roanoke Valley
2/18 – 2/19/22
Dulles, VA
Triumph Dulles
WASHINGTON
1/5 – 1/6/22
Lakewood, WA
South Bound Triumph
1/7 – 1/8/22
Seattle, WA
Triumph of Seattle
1/20 – 1/21/22
Spokane Valley, WA
Triumph of Spokane
WISCONSIN
2/18 – 2/19/22
Waukesha, WI
Triumph Waukesha
2/22 – 2/23/22
Reedsburg, WI
Triumph Sauk County
Looking forward to seeing you out there! Let us know if you will be able to make it to one of the dates above, comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.
