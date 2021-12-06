Triumph Sneak Peek Tours to Include All-New Speed Triple 1200 RR and Tiger Sport 660

If you’ve been ogling the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RR and Tiger Sport 660, hang tight – Triumph has just told us that there’s a chance you could ride the machines before their official US debut next year.

That chance comes in the form of Triumph’s Sneak Peek Tour. Having started up in November, the tour will be continuing through March – and with anywhere from two to ten stops per state (and around 25 stops a month), you’re practically guaranteed the opportunity to swinga leg over your favorite Triumph machine of the season.

“The Sneak Peek Tour is your exclusive opportunity for a firsthand look before [the all-new Speed Triple 1200 RR and Tiger Sport 660] arrive in dealerships next year,” enthuses Triumph’s official website.

“These bikes are currently the only units anywhere outside of Europe and will make stops at select dealership showrooms across the USA and Canada.”

“See the most updated schedule of stops below. Location stops are subject to change without notice, please check back often for updates. We encourage you to contact your local dealership to learn more about your local tour stop.”

Here’s the official list, according to your state:

ARIZONA

1/11 – 1/12/22

Tucson, AZ

Triumph Tucson

1/13/22

Mesa, AZ

Phoenix Triumph

1/14/22

Peoria, AZ

Go AZ Motorcycles West

1/15/22

Scottsdale, AZ

Go AZ Motorcycles

CALIFORNIA

11/23 – 11/27/21

San Diego, CA

Triumph San Diego

11/30 – 12/1/21

Burbank, CA

Burbank Triumph

12/2 – 12/3/21

Brea, CA

Southern California Triumph

12/4 /21

Costa Mesa, CA

OC Motorcycle

12/9 – 12/10/21

San Jose, CA

Triumph San Jose

12/11/21

San Francisco, CA

Munroe Motors

12/14 – 12/15/21

San Rafael, CA

Marin Triumph

12/16 – 12/17/21

Dublin, CA

California Speed Sports Triumph

12/18 – 12/19/21

Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove Power Sports

12/21 – 12/23/21

Roseville, CA

A&S Triumph

COLORADO

2/1 – 2/2/22

Fort Collins, CO

Northern Colorado Powersports

2/3 – 2/4/22

Denver, CO

Erico Motorsports

2/5/22

Lakewood, CO

Foothills Triumph Motorcycles

2/8 – 2/9/22

Colorado Springs, CO

Triumph Colorado Springs

GEORGIA

3/8 – 3/10/22

Douglasville, GA

Freewheeling Triumph

3/11 – 3/12/22

Roswell, GA

Triumph Roswell

FLORIDA

11/16 – 11/17/21

Daytona, FL

Triumph Daytona

11/18/21

Orlando, FL

Triumph Orlando

11/19/21

Lakeland, FL

Triumph of Lakeland

11/20/21

Tampa, FL

Tampa Triumph

11/23 – 11/26/21

Miami, FL

Miami Triumph

11/27/21

Pompano Beach, FL

Triumph of Pompano Beach

IOWA

3/1 – 3/2/22

Marne, IA

Baxter Cycles

IDAHO

1/25 – 1/26/22

Boise, ID

Triumph Boise

ILLINOIS

2/15 – 2/16/22

St. Charles, IL

Windy City Triumph

2/17/22

Woodstock, IL

Woodstock Triumph

INDIANA

2/11 – 2/12/22

Indianapolis, IN

Triumph Indianapolis

KANSAS

2/12/12/22

Olathe, KS

Triumph Kansas City

LOUISIANA

2/10 – 2/11/22

New Orleans, LA

Triumph New Orleans

MASSACHUSETTS

12/14 – 12/15/21

Foxborough, MA

Foxboro Triumph

12/16/21

Tyngsboro, MA

Tyngsboro Triumph

MARYLAND

11/30 – 12/1/21

Baltimore, MD

Pete’s Cycle

MICHIGAN

2/8 – 2/9/22

Shelby Township, MI

Triumph Detroit

2/10/22

Mecosta, MI

Lakeside Triumph

MINNESOTA

2/24/22

Belle Plaine, MN

Belle Plaine Motorsports

2/25/22

Monticello, MN

Moon Motor Sales, Inc.

2/26/22

Lakeville, MN

Motoprimo South

MISSOURI

12/21 – 12/23/21

St. Louis, MO

Triumph St. Louis

2/10 – 2/11/22

Kansas City, MO

Engle Motors

MONTANA

1/22/22

Missoula, MT

Triumph of Missoula

NORTH CAROLINA

12/14 – 12/15/21

Mooresville, NC

Triumph Lake Norman

12/16 – 12/17/21

Greensboro, NC

Select Cycle

NEBRASKA

3/3/22

Omaha, NE

Baxter Cycle Omaha Triumph

NEW HAMPSHIRE

12/17 – 12/18/21

Pembroke, NH

Concord Triumph

NEW JERSEY

2/25 – 2/26/22

Metuchen, NJ

Triumph Metuchen

NEW MEXICO

1/25 – 1/26/22

Albuquerque, NM

Triumph Albuquerque

NEVADA

1/22/22

Las Vegas, NV

Triumph Las Vegas

NEW YORK

12/8/21

Brooklyn, NY

Triumph Brooklyn

12/10/21

Bellmore, NY

Triumph Nassau County

12/11 – 12/13/21

Elmsford, NY

Triumph of Westchester

OHIO

2/4 – 2/5/22

Cleveland, OH

Triumph Cleveland

OKLAHOMA

12/28 – 12/30/21

Oklahoma City, OK

Eurotek OKC

OREGON

12/28 – 12/29/21

Eugene, OR

Triumph Eugene

12/30/21

Beaverton, OR

Triumph Portland

PENNSYLVANIA

12/3 – 12/4/21

Boyertown, PA

Martin Moto

2/1 – 2/2/22

North Versailles, PA

Mosites Motorsports Triumph

2/3/22

Pittsburgh, PA

TBD

3/1 – 3/2/21

Port Clinton, PA

Hermy’s Triumph

SOUTH CAROLINA

12/8 – 12/9/21

Charleston, SC

Charleston Triumph

12/10 – 12/11/21

Greer, SC

Cherokee Cycles

TENNESSEE

11/30 – 12/1/21

Madison, TN

Castle Powersports

2/17 – 2/18/22

Chattanooga, TN

Pandora’s European Motorsports Triumph

2/19/22

Murfreesboro, TN

Triumph Murfreesboro

TEXAS

1/4 – 1/5/22

Plano, TX

European Cycle Sports

1/6 – 1/7/22

Ft. Worth, TX

Eurosport Cycle

1/8/22

Dallas, TX

TBD

1/27 – 1/28/22

Temple, TX

Triumph Bell County

1/29/22

Austin, TX

RideNow Austin

2/1 – 2/2/22

San Antonio, TX

Triumph San Antonio

2/3 – 2/4/22

Katy, TX

Triumph Katy

2/5/22

Shenandoah, TX

Woodlands Premium Motorcycles

2/8 – 2/9/22

Orange, TX

TBD

UTAH

1/28 – 1/29/22

Sandy, UT

Triumph of Utah

VIRGINIA

11/23 – 11/24/21

Norfolk, VA

Triumph Norfolk

11/26 – 11/27/21

Richmond, VA

Triumph Richmond

12/18/21

Salem, VA

Triumph Motorcycles of Roanoke Valley

2/18 – 2/19/22

Dulles, VA

Triumph Dulles

WASHINGTON

1/5 – 1/6/22

Lakewood, WA

South Bound Triumph

1/7 – 1/8/22

Seattle, WA

Triumph of Seattle

1/20 – 1/21/22

Spokane Valley, WA

Triumph of Spokane

WISCONSIN

2/18 – 2/19/22

Waukesha, WI

Triumph Waukesha

2/22 – 2/23/22

Reedsburg, WI

Triumph Sauk County

Looking forward to seeing you out there! Let us know if you will be able to make it to one of the dates above, comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.