Triumph Launches 2020 Tiger 1200 Models in the UK

The 1200 Desert and Alpine Special

Triumph’s Tiger is an important part of the company’s lineup. It’s a killer bike in a segment that’s currently booming. The Tiger 1200 Desert Edition and Alpine Special are two motorcycles that just launched in the UK. Triumph put a £15,500 price tag on the Desert Edition (about $20,000) and a £14,700 price tag on the Alpine Special (about $19,000), according to MoreBikes.

For those who don’t know, the Tiger 1200 Desert Edition is a version of the Tiger that’s inspired by adventures taken across the world’s great deserts like the Sahara and Kalahari. The Tiger 1200 Alpine Edition goes the other direction with its inspiration and takes it from the beautiful mountain ranges of the world.

Both of these special editions get an Arrow titanium Silencer and Shift Assist as well as special aesthetic qualities. The bikes both come with the standard 1,215cc triple engine that puts out 139 hp and 90 lb-ft of torque. The bikes also come with a full-color TFT display cornering ABS and traction control, cruise control, electrically adjustable windscreen, heated grips, and several power outlets. This is one of the best big adventure touring machines out there on the market. It’s cool to see some special editions of the model.