Triumph: It’s Tiger Demo Month!

Triumph is launching Tiger Demo Month in celebration of their first official accredited adventure partner – and riders will be able to put their names in for a chance to work with a three-time AMA 250cc Motocross and Supercross national champion in the name of off-roading kick-assery.

“Now through October 31st, test ride a New Tiger 1200 family or Tiger Sport 660 at a participating Triumph Dealership, and you can enter for a chance to win a trip to Jeff Stanton Adventures for a 2-Day Training/Tour package with Jeff ‘6-Time’ Stanton, with airfare, lodging, and ground transportation,” enthuses Triumph’s press release.

Celebrating Jeff Stanton Adventures as the first official ‘Triumph accredited adventure partner.’ Media sourced from Triumph.

The training sessions will be taking place in Michigan at the Two Hats Ranch, where ‘rustically elegant accommodations and professionally prepared meals’ will be included as a part of the package to complement your lessons in off-roading.

Want to make sure you get to ride your bike of choice? Don’t worry – that isn’t an issue here; your choice of motorcycle is included in the booking, along with the obligatory shuttle service.

To book, be sure to head over to Triumph's official website