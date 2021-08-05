Motorcycle NewsTriumph

Triumph Takes Demo Rides To The Road

the poster advertising the Triumph on tour demo rides

Test rides can be a bugger to get a hold of when coming out of restrictions. Sure, you’ve got your eyes set on that beauty of a peanut tank online…but whether or not it’s available to demo at your local dealership is another matter altogether. 

In light of this annoyance, Triumph is integrating itself into events across the USA, providing test rides to anyone eager to sling a leg over the new 2022 models. 

Stops for the Triumph On Tour demo rides include the IMS Outdoors events, Touratech Rallies, Americade, and Overland Expo. 

Here’s a more detailed list of when and where to expect the Triumph On Tour demo rides:

IMS CHICAGO: AUG 20 – 22

TOURATECH DIRTDAZE: AUG 18 – 22

OVERLAND EXPO MOUNTAIN WEST: AUG 27-29

IMS NEW YORK CITY: SEP 03 – 05

IMS PENNSYLVANIA: SEP 10 – 12

TOURATECH RALLY WEST: SEP 16 – 19

AMERICADE: SEP 21 – 25

OVERLAND EXPO WEST: SEP 24 – 26

IMS TEXAS: OCT 01 – 03

IMS NASHVILLE: OCT 08 – 10

IMS CENTRAL FLORIDA: OCT 15 – 17

IMS ATLANTA: OCT 29 – 31

IMS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (TBD): NOV 19 – 21

Want to skip the line? The Speed Pass VIP is available, keeping your time as efficient as possible when testing demo bikes.

Here’s the 2022 lineup  available with the Triumph On Tour demo rides:

A Side view of the 2022 Triumph Trident 660
2022 Triumph Trident 660
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC
2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE
2022 Triumph Scrambler 1200 XE
a side view of the 2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro
2022 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro
2022 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
2022 Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Street Twin
2022 Triumph Street Twin
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Bonneville T120
2022 Triumph Bonneville T120
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Bonneville T100
2022 Triumph Bonneville T100
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS
2022 Triumph Street Triple RS
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Street Scrambler
2022 Triumph Street Scrambler
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Speed Twin
2022 Triumph Speed Twin
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
2022 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster
A side view of the 2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber
2022 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

For a full list of details, head over to Triumph’s website.

