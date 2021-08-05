Triumph Takes Demo Rides To The Road

Test rides can be a bugger to get a hold of when coming out of restrictions. Sure, you’ve got your eyes set on that beauty of a peanut tank online…but whether or not it’s available to demo at your local dealership is another matter altogether.

In light of this annoyance, Triumph is integrating itself into events across the USA, providing test rides to anyone eager to sling a leg over the new 2022 models.

Stops for the Triumph On Tour demo rides include the IMS Outdoors events, Touratech Rallies, Americade, and Overland Expo.

Here’s a more detailed list of when and where to expect the Triumph On Tour demo rides:

IMS CHICAGO: AUG 20 – 22

TOURATECH DIRTDAZE: AUG 18 – 22

OVERLAND EXPO MOUNTAIN WEST: AUG 27-29

IMS NEW YORK CITY: SEP 03 – 05

IMS PENNSYLVANIA: SEP 10 – 12

TOURATECH RALLY WEST: SEP 16 – 19

AMERICADE: SEP 21 – 25

OVERLAND EXPO WEST: SEP 24 – 26

IMS TEXAS: OCT 01 – 03

IMS NASHVILLE: OCT 08 – 10

IMS CENTRAL FLORIDA: OCT 15 – 17

IMS ATLANTA: OCT 29 – 31

IMS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (TBD): NOV 19 – 21

Want to skip the line? The Speed Pass VIP is available, keeping your time as efficient as possible when testing demo bikes.

Here’s the 2022 lineup available with the Triumph On Tour demo rides:

For a full list of details, head over to Triumph’s website.