Triumph-Bajaj: New Street Roadster and Scrambler Variants to Feature 250-650cc

The Triumph-Bajaj project is about to punt out their small-cc, high-value machines to the motorcycle industry – and though the brand(s) can’t yet comment on the lineup’s power displacements, we DO know that the cc’s will likely float somewhere between 250cc and 650cc.

So imparts Steve Sargent (Triumph’s Chief Product Officer) to MCN,who reports the following:

“The Bajaj tie-up is about middleweight capacity bikes. So, we would say middleweights probably start at 250 and go up to maybe 650.”

“Bikes in that kind of capacity range [are] what we’re working on.”

A view of the Triumph-Bajaj offerings soon to debut in the motorcycle industry. Media sourced from MCN.

As for the ‘high-value’ aspect, get a load of these spy shots taken last week not far from Triumph‘s Hinckley HQ, in the Midlands.

She may not be production ready, but nor is she clad in cheap plastics; observe the inverted forks, the quality headlamp brackets, all-LED lighting, choice of sculpted metal tank – even the fancy stitched seat screams Triumph.

We can see in addition to this some cast alloy rims (not clunky at all), a nice dash…and, in the roadster, a chrome filler cap with blacked-out cases and ‘exposed fin detailing.’

Sealing the deal is the Bonneville-esque chassis, fork-mounted headlight and stitched single-piece seat (complete with fun-looking tyres reminiscent of the Trident 660), and we’re more than a little excited to see the power displacement for the upcoming bikes.

A heads up: Although Monseigneur Sargent is giving us a 250-650c guesstimation, lower power displacements seem more likely. 250cc liquid-cooled singles are a hot commodity when looking at international markets; and given this partnership transcends national borders, we’d expect a displacement that fits well across the board for the ultimate stylish, versatile scoot.

A view of Triumph’s logo and bike next to Bajaj’s logo and representing bike, with clasping hands showing partnership. Media sourced from ZigWheels.

Stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Media sourced from MCN and ZigWheels*