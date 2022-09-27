Triumph: A Bond-Inspired Bike for Q4

Commander James Bond CMG RNVR may have had a few changes of scenery in his day, but there’s one over-arching thing that compliments the plethora of scoots into the sunsets with dapper gals and an explosion or two to offset the dopamine – and it ain’t his middle name (Herbert).

James Bond from “No Time to Die (2022)”. Media sourced from the relevant Triumph press release.

It’s a bike – and ever since Triumph landed the job of supplying bikes in recent flims like “No Time To Die(2022),” we’ve been seeing a series of special machines devoted to the 007 franchise.

We really should recount exactly how many bikes Bond gets his hands on throughout the series…but, in the meantime, we bring you a teaser from the Hinckley Headquarters showing a new Bond-inspired bike for the moto masses.

James Bond from “No Time to Die (2022)”. Media sourced from the relevant Triumph press release.

“This year James Bond holds its 60 Year Celebration, and Triumph is delighted to be part of this iconic moment in time,” enthuses the relevant press release.

“Triumph will commemorate this incredible achievement with an exceptional and beautifully crafted motorcycle, limited to 60 worldwide, on October 4th 2022.”

The press release shows a dark, moody setting with a shadowy silhouette of a bike – what could be a Speed Triple – in a weak spotlight.

Textured media from theTriumph webpage devoted to the countdown of the new Bond bike. Media sourced from Triumph.

While the wattage may leaves a lot to be desired, a quick gander shows us the potential for a full-fairinged homage – a far cry from the usual Scrambler unit beddecked in classy black with hints of matte tones and brassy pops in the machinery….

Perhaps not as far as we think.

Stay tuned for updates, as the bike will be debuted on Triumph’s website in:

What do you think?

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, check out our recent bike review on the Triumph Speed Triple while you’re here, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.