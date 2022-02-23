Triumph Scrambler 1200 from No Time to Die on Sale as an NFT

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 was one of the stars from the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die; well, apart from agent 007 himself, that is. The British manufacturer and the filmmakers have teamed up again to sell another piece of digital art. However, this time, you can buy and claim sole ownership of it. That’s because the Scrambler 1200 from the movie has been converted to an NFT.

For the uninitiated, an NFT, or Non-Fungible Token, is a “non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded,” as Wikipedia puts it. In this case, it’s digital art that cannot be swapped for another and is one of a kind even though there were 9007 digital Scrambler 1200s auctioned on the VeVe digital collecting app.

Each was priced at 165 ‘Gems’, or about $87. What you get is a 1:1 scale animated 3D digital replica of the bike, along with sound files from the movie.

Our friends at VisorDown downloaded the VeVe app to see what you would get if you did spend the money on one of the NFTs. In their own words: “what we can tell for your 87 bucks you essentially get a 360-degree 3D model of the bike that enables you to spin it, look under it and zoom in and out, marveling at the pixelated details.

“We can’t hear the advertised audio though, we guess that to bask in the glory of that digitized delight, they’ll want to spank some cash on what surely is, the must-have Triumph and James Bond-related NFT we’ve seen this week…”

Agreed, it’s probably not the most exciting way to spend your money, but who knows… this piece of digital art could be worth a lot more in the future. As we’ve seen with some NFTs lately, the sky’s the limit on what they can be worth.

