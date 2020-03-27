Tom Cruise Riding a BMW G 310 GS on the Set of Mission Impossible 7

Production Is Still Going Despite the Coronavirus

Mission Impossible 7 is being filmed right now. Well, it was until the outbreak of Coronavirus. It hasn’t officially resumed, but according to Motorbike Writer, not everything is shut down. Tom Cruise was recently spotted on a BMW GS testing in a safety rig at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, England.

Cruise was spotted doing some pretty killer wheelies while connected to the safety rig. He’s was riding a G 310 GS. As Motorbike Writer rightly points out, Cruise is a short man, and the lower seat height of the G 310 GS is likely beneficial for him as he does his stunts on the motorcycle.

The location in Surrey where he was spotted doing the stunts on the motorcycle is coincidentally where Top Gear films many of its car tests. It’s likely that filming is taking place in Surrey due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The film team was shooting in Italy, but with the outbreak being so bad there right now, it makes sense that the production would look for other places to continue working. It will be cool to see the stunts that Cruise pulls off in Impossible 7. They’re always entertaining movies, and it’s good to know a GS will feature in the latest one.

