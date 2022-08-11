The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum: New Members Inducted into Hall of Fame

The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum’s Hall of Fame is a truly wonderful place.

Celebrating the beloved sapiens that have contributed to the ‘long-term, positive impact on the motorcycling community,’ last year’s iteration of the Hall of Fame included a new category.

“The Sturgis motorcycle museum Hall of Fame recognizes that often, industry leaders pass away before they are honored for their contributions to motorcycling,” states the Sturgis Museum website.

“The Hall of Fame will recognize ‘Kickstand Down’ inductees throughout the year with dedicated exhibits in the museum.”

This year, there were a lot of big names in the industry present for the induction, which welcomed the following names:

Bob Kay

Carlo and Emma Lujan

Robin Bradley

Tom Seymour

Bill and Karen Davidson

*For the post-humous ‘Kickstand Down’ category was chosen Benny Hardy, the creator of the bikes used in the movie ‘Easy Rider.’*

“Today, we inducted,” says Executive Director of the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, Leah Whaley.

“Everyone is from the industry but…different segments – the custom world, the O.E. world, the publishing world, and obviously [we include awards for those] with motorcycle rights, and recognizing people who have made contributions to the sport, but have passed before they were recognized.”

“The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame is a great place to go…there are so many great stories, and it is such a unique experience…[it] is really worth the trip to come up to Sturgis and visit us.”

Be sure to hit up the Museum’s website and get a head start on next year’s inductees via the included form.

