The Small Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Has Officially Launched

Baby In Stature, Big In Features

I wrote an article recently about the recently teased Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 making its way to Europe for an official release, but as of February third, the motorcycle is ready for global sales in an ever-growing small-displacement market.

The 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 is the smallest motorcycle that the company produces, but that doesn’t mean you will be sacrificing many important features. This motorcycle still comes fully ready to take on any street or dirt path with the inclusion of a WP Apex fork and rear shock, ByBre disk brakes all around, Bosch ABS, LED lighting, and Pirelli tires.

Now I know that most of those features should come standard on any 400+cc motorcycle, but to see it all packaged into a low-cost 125cc form-factor with a lower price tag is awesome and I expect this motorcycle to do amazing sales in countries where low-displacement motorcycles are popular or a part of their mandatory new rider periods.

The Svartpilen 125 is expected to be rolling out globally as I type this article. Although the official announcement was made on the third, you should expect that there could be some delays in getting this little bike into showrooms depending on where you live.

We have yet to get an official price for how much we should expect this motorcycle to cost, but according to RideApart, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see this 125 slapped with a tag of around 5000 Euros.