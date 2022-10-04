Today, we bring you new gear from the lab of NEXX – and we’re told this 2023 collection features the same innovative X-PRO Carbon technology with less of an environmental footprint.

That footprint is now made all the smaller by removing the Ergo Padding System (still available upon request) from orders, introducing a new kind of cardboard for the helmet boxes by the end of this year, and making all product manuals digital.

According to the NEXX Helmets 2023 Collection press release, this is one of a two-part launch, where the second will feature ECE 22-06 homologation for more of the range – so let’s dig into the unit itself, shall we?

According to the relevant press release, the Portuguese brand – currently enjoying their successes with the track-happy X.R3R HAGIBIS (featuring that new X-PRO Carbon tech), as well as the new X.R3R IZO, sporting MotoGP inspiration.

The Nexx range. Media sourced from Nexx’s press release.

For adventure hooters, we’ve also got the ZERO PRO versions (with X-PRO CARBON carbon tech), as well as the X.WRL (Wild Rally) and X.WED2 (Wild Enduro) Adventure ranges.

As for new liveries on present lids, you can expect a wee bit more option in the SX.100R, X.G100R (classic line) and X.G20 ranges – “one of the few ECE 22-06 approved open-face helmets currently available on the market.”

“…the news will not stop here, and another ‘half-season’ launch is already scheduled, which will include a new Range with ECE 22-06 approval!” finishes the press release.

Be sure to check out Nexx's website (they're underconstruction at the moment, but you should still be able to see the relevant models under the correct tabs)