The Hayabusa GP Edition: An Homage to Suzuki’s MotoGP Legacy

Suzuki’s Special GP Edition Hayabusa. Media sourced from VisorDown.

For this particular edition, Suzuki has chosen none other than the bonkers Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa for the task. She may be a lil’ heavy to do anything spectacular on the twisties, but even we have to admit that this particular edition looks stunning.

Named after Japan’s fastest bird (via Global Suzuki), the Hayabusa packs the wild punch of 1,340cc’s singing to the tune of 187.8hp @ 9,700rpm and 110.6 lb-ft of yoink @ 7,000rpm.

Suzuki’s Special GP Edition Hayabusa. Media sourced from Top Speed.

Machines like this are why I’m so glad that the rumors of Suzuki quitting bike production are false. With the Hayabusa currently labelled as one of the best superbikes on the planet (via Tatacapital), the blue marque will be attending the Autolook Week Torino festival in Turin a few days after the conclusion of the San Marino MotoGP in Misano.

Is is there that VisorDown tells us Suzuki will take centre stage with a presentation of its two title-winning Suzuki RG500s, ‘which won the 500GP championship in 1982 and 1981 in the respective hands of Franco Uncini and Marco Lucchinelli.’

“Alex Rins and Kazuki Watanabe – taking the place of the injured Mir – will [also] be present with the current generation Suzuki GSX-RR on display.”

Alex Rins aboard his MotoGP machine. Media sourced from Motorcycle Sports.

While we’re unsure if Suzuki will follow up with a full production run of these special beasties, one thing’s for sure; those red and yellow flourishes definitely set the tone for some weekend hooning.

Like what you see? We like to hear from you. Comment below letting us know what you think (and subscribe if you want the best fo the latest sent conveniently to your inbox), and as always – stay safe on the twisties.