The Count-Down to EICMA Continues with New Lids, Tech, Bikes and Teams

Ducati has revealed the New Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Teams for Supercross, Motocross, and Supermotocross racing!

MV Agusta has revealed a new initiative they’re calling the SARTORIA MECCANICA – a customization program designed to give the discerning client the ultimate bike.

Kawasaki has revealed their all-new adventure motorcycle and it’s called the KLE500!

Cardo Systems has revealed their first-ever fully integrated helmet: The BEYOND GT/GTS.

Dirt Don’t Hurt: Ducati Goes Pro with New SX, MX & SMX Teams

New Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Teams are Ready for January 10 Debut!

The Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team bike. Media sourced from Ducati.

Ducati North America has made a massive announcement: As of this week, the brand is joining dirt-loving efforts via their new Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Supercross and Pro Motocross team!

This move marks Ducati’s first official factory off-road racing program in North America; it’s also a blend of what is, to many, the ultimate trifecta:

Ducati’s engineering precision Red Bull’s global recognition Troy Lee Designs’ defining style

The resulting team will debut at the Anaheim 1 Supercross on January 10, 2026, competing in the full SuperMotocross Championship Series and concluding two years of intense European development for the Desmo450 MX under the Ducati Corse Off-Road program.

Of course, Troy Lee Designs founder, Troy Lee, can’t contain his excitement:

“I’m just super stoked and proud to be partnered back with Red Bull and it feels almost like a reunion… Now, to be teaming up with Ducati in their 100th year is not just a big deal for our race team, but huge for the entire moto industry. Honestly, this is a dream come true.” – Troy Lee, Troy Lee Designs Founder, Ducati ( Ducati )

The sentiments are echoed in words gleaned from Paolo Ciabatti, General Manager for Ducati Corse Off-Road:

“From the very first test, our goal was clear: To bring Ducati’s racing DNA into the world of Motocross and Supercross- not only to participate, but to compete at the highest level. With the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing team, we’ve found a partner who share the same belief: racing is more than results. It’s about passion, innovation, and leaving a mark that endures.” – Paolo Ciabatti, General Manager, Ducati Corse Off-Road ( Ducati )

Standby and keep checking in, because Ducati tells us that the full team rider lineup and custom liveries will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

For a detailed look at Ducati’s off-road racing intentions, be sure to check out the official press release on Ducati’s website.

Essenziale, Ricercato, Iconico: MV Agusta’s Super-Exclusive Customization Program is Live!

Sartoria Meccanica Explores the Art of Limitless Customization

MV Agusta’s hyper-exclusive Brutale, a residual of the new Sartoria Meccanica program. Media sourced from MV Agusta.

MV Agusta, an undisputed champion of mechanical artistry and a brand that’s experienced more than a little upheaval since KTM’s financial residuals, has taken a big step in the direction of luxury moto support with the installation of a new program: Sartoria Meccanica (Mechanical Tailoring).

This is the marque’s most exclusive program yet; according to MV Agusta, the program helps the discerning client walk out the door with a one-of-one masterpiece for true connoisseurs. Customers can commission one-off parts, bespoke technical solutions, and even receive a custom helmet and dedicated paddock stand with graphics matching their unique machine.

The entire process is supported by the brand’s fully operational Centro Stile, beginning with a direct consultation between the client and MV Agusta’s designers, bypassing impersonal digital configurators and pulling in materials like carbon fiber, titanium, and fine leathers. All told, we’re here for the exclusivity – and MV Agusta CEO Luca Martin has summarized the initiative’s vision perfectly:

“In 2001, the Brutale rewrote the rules of the naked category, instantly becoming an icon. Today, 25 years later, we celebrate that revolution with a new generation that does not simply rebirth itself but evolves, representing a renewed interpretation of our vision: Going beyond pure performance.” – Luca Marton, Ceo, MV Agusta ( LinkedIn )

To be honest, we’re here for the fact that MV Agusta is still kicking, period. All hail the new MV Agusta era!

To learn more about the Sartoria Meccanica program, be sure to read MV Agusta’s press release.

Adventure Time: Meet Kawasaki’s New KLE500 and KLE500 SE

A2-Friendly Shenanigans Courtesy of Team Green

Thanks to recent efforts from Kawasaki, the 2026 KLE500 ABS is making a welcome return to the EU (and debuting in the US)!

For anybody wondering, the KLE500 is designed to slide perfectly between the KLR650 and Versys-X 300, boasting real off-road abilities while retaining more on-road sophistication than Team Green’s typical single-cylinder KLR. This is also a machine built around the proven 451cc parallel twin engine from the Ninja 500, so that means a dedicated steel trellis frame is married to long-travel suspension, positioning the bike perfectly as a decent competitor to CFMoto’s Ibex 450. 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire wheels are shod with IRC GP-410 dual-purpose rubber, making the 6.8” ground clearance as welcome as the selectable ABS.

As for pricing, we’re told that the KLE500 ABS starts at a competitive $6,599 – not bad, considering riders are getting some welcome design highlights like the three-height adjustable windscreen and a long, comfortable seat. For those wanting more tech, the SE model presents a full-color 4.3-inch TFT dash, metal-reinforced hand guards, a larger skid plate, and LED turn signals – all available at an MSRP of $7,499.

To explore the full specifications of the new 2026 KLE500 and KLE500 SE, visit the official Kawasaki website.

Lid Love: Cardo Debuts the All-New BEYOND Helmet

BEYOND GTS & BEYOND GT are Cardo’s First-Ever Integrated Motorcycle Helmets

Cardo’s new BEYOND integrated lid line. Media sourced from Carod Systems.

Hold on to your beanies: Thanks to a monumental amount of effort from Team Cardo, we’ve been graced with the company’s very first fully integrated motorcycle helmets: the BEYOND GTS and BEYOND GT. On top of being the company’s very first integrated lid offerings, these helmet models also carry the world’s very first 53mm helmet speakers, tech that represents a global breakthrough: an Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system purpose-built to combat rider fatigue and hearing loss.

Precision-tuned by Cardo Sound Lab, the lids also introduce a first-ever Helmet Health Indicator that continuously monitors the lid’s condition, providing real-time insight into Cardo’s lid integrity.

Here’s what you’re getting with each model:

Cardo BEYOND GTS: This is Cardo’s premium lid, featuring a lightweight carbon fiber shell, integrated Crash Detection with real-time alerts, and a larger 2000mAh detachable battery with wireless charging. It also includes the world’s first Pinlock® 200 anti-fog lens.

This is Cardo’s premium lid, featuring a lightweight carbon fiber shell, integrated Crash Detection with real-time alerts, and a larger 2000mAh detachable battery with wireless charging. It also includes the world’s first Pinlock® 200 anti-fog lens. Cardo BEYOND GT: This is Cardo’s more accessible lid, featuring a fiberglass shell. This helmet is ANC-ready, making it a smart alternative to other industry competitors.

Alon Lumbroso, CEO at Cardo, summarized the mission of these lids very well:

“After 20 years at the forefront of rider communication, this is, without a doubt, a breakthrough moment for Cardo Systems. It’s about integrating them in a way that is seamless and feels natural, intuitive, and purpose-built for motorcyclists.” – Alon Lumbroso, CEO, Cardo Syetems (Cardo press release)

We’re told that both helmets utilize Cardo’s robust Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) technology, and the prices will be as follows:

CARDO BEYOND GTS: $1,199.00

CARDO BEYOND GT: $949.00

Availability will begin this summer, in 2026!

To learn more about Cardo’s groundbreaking BEYOND helmet line, visit the official Cardo website.