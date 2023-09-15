The AMA Motorcycle Hall Of Fame: Here Are the Class Of 2023 Inductees!

Drumroll, please – our good AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame has welcomed their inductees for Class of 2023!

Rita Coombs, Ryan Dungey, Barry Hawk, Grant Langston, and Travis Pastrana recieved their Hall of Fame Rings and gold jackets this past Thursday, with each pivotal figure contributing the following:

Rita Coombs, a leading voice in motorcycle racing and one of the lovely individuals behind the the AMA Grand National Cross Country series (the largest and most prestigious off-road series in the world):

Rita Coombs, a member of the Class of 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Media sourced from AMA.

“I am forever grateful. I just want to thank all the riders and our fans who come see us every weekend and who love racing as much as we do!”

Ryan Dungey, one of the greatest competitors in motocross/Supercross history and the founder of the Ryan Dungey Foundation:

Ryan Dungy, a member of the Class of 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Media sourced from AMA.

“First and foremost, congratulations to Grant, Barry, Rita and Travis. It’s an honor to be up here being inducted into the HOF with all of them. Just being up here is a dream come true…”

“I’m grateful for all the people in my life who helped me get here, and this one’s for you guys. You deserve all the credit!”

Barry Hawk and his multi-disciplined, 20-year racing career, a “seven-consecutive GNCC ATV champ” and “the only racer to win GNCC championships on both an ATV and bike” (currently team manager for the Coastal Gas Gas Factory Racing Team)

Barry Hawk, a member of the Class of 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Media sourced from AMA.



“I am so honored and thankful to be here. Thank you to everyone here, thank you to everyone that voted for me…and thank you to all the great people that have helped me through the years…it truly means a lot.”

“Wow, just wow.”

Grant Langston, “the only racer to win a World MX title, an AMA MX Championship and both AMA Supercross Regional Championships in the 125/250cc divisions”

“I’m very humbled, very thankful…I’m lost for words. I’m stoked to have my name as a part of the legacy of the Hall of Fame!”

Travis Pastrana, stunt rider and founder/lead personality behind the Nitro Circus brand (one of the largest entertainment entities in motorsports)

Travis Pastrana, a member of the Class of 2023 AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Media sourced from AMA.

“Racing is hard. Racing takes a lot of people and a huge sacrifice from everybody. To get to be the best is amazing…It means so much to me that you would think to honor me here tonight, and this is something I’ll remember and appreciate for the rest of my life.”