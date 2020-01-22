The Adventurists Add Monkey Run Romania to the List

The Adventurists Have Another Monkey Run Ready

There’s a group of crazy guys who do awesome things. They’re known as The Adventurists. They’ve put on many crazy events all around the world. The wildest two-wheeled adventure out there is known as the Monkey Run. In the past, they’ve put on runs in Morocco, Peru, and Mongolia, but now they’ve added Romania dates to their list on the website for 2020.

The runs are performed on old 50cc Honda Monkeys. These bikes are designed for kids, not mountain trekking, and that’s the whole point behind these adventures. The tagline on the website is “Giant Adventure – Children’s Motorcycle.”

The whole point of the run is to get lost. There’s no set route. No real point to the whole thing other than to explore and have unforgettable adventures. The Romania run will start in Sighetu Marmatiei and riders will travel to Deva. Actually, riders will start at either side of the run and hopefully meet somewhere along the way to trade stories and enjoy some company.

Here’s an excerpt from the press release that really lays it all out there:

“There are a few spots we’d recommend everyone tries to hit, such as the Transfaragasan Highway, Dracula’s Castle and Berca Mud Volcano, but beyond that, we encourage riders to look at their maps as little as possible. The idea of the Monkey Runs is to give people a true adventure that allows them to get under the skin of the country they’re in, in a way that a normal holiday wouldn’t. There’s no set route, no backup, and no support. That’s the whole point.”

I would love to do this trip or any of the trips The Adventurists put on. The bikes are included in the fee, and so are a few other things like accommodations at the start and finish line. Riders are also encouraged to try to raise at least $500 for a charity called Cool Earth. So, not only will you be doing something fun and ridiculous, but you’ll be helping a worthy cause, too.

Here’s a link to the Romania Run info. The price per person, per run sits at £1,295. That’s about $1,670. Maybe I can convince Jim that he and I should do this sometime in 2020? I’ll try my best. Also, here’s the video that the release went out with. It’s part advertisement, part music video.