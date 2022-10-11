And just like that, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing has won the FIM Hard Enduro World Championships – and it’s all thanks to the talent and skills of Team Orange and enduro star Manuel Lettenbichler!

This wasn’t come neck-and-neck event, either; KTM’s press release tells us that the German “led from start to finish in what was a ruthless display of hard enduro racing…delivering a mistake-free two-and-a-half-hour performance.”

This latest title marks Lettenbichler’s fifth out of seven events – 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion, and all on the indomitable KTM 300 EXC.

A hefty congrats from wBW!

The 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Champion is Red Bull KTM Factory Racing star Manuel Lettenbichler! Media sourced from KTM’s relevant press release.

“I can’t believe it!,” enthuses KTM’s enduro champion.

“In racing, anything can happen and before the season started, I said that I would just take each round one-by-one and just keep pushing all season. I didn’t expect to win when I returned from injury and then to win three in a row was amazing – that’s when I knew the title might be possible.”

“ I had a couple of tough races mid-season and that built up some pressure, especially heading into the final race in Spain. So many riders have ridden really well this season, the guys were really on it this year and the races were tough. I’m so happy to get the job done and it was amazing to win in front of such a big crowd…so a big thanks to everyone behind me.”

“What a year it’s been.”

Here’s the Final Standings of the 2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship, according to KTM’s press release:

Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 127pts Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 120pts Graham Jarvis (GBR), Husqvarna, 93pts Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), KTM, 72pts Alfredo Gomez (ESP), GASGAS, 72pts Michael Walkner (AUT), GASGAS, 66pts Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM, 63pts Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 62pts David Cyprian (CZE), KTM, 61pts Wade Young (RSA), Sherco, 56pts

What do you think?

Be sure to let us know by dropping a comment below, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

