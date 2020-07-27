The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Launches in the Philippines

Get Your Tiger in the Philippines

With adventure touring motorcycles being such a dominant force in motorcycling, it’s no wonder that Triumph is launching the new Tiger 900 in the Philippines. The company will compete with all of the other bikes out there from manufacturers like BMW and Royal Enfield for the valuable market in the Philippines, according to MotoPinas.

The Tiger 900 will come in two different variants: GT Pro and Rally Pro. As the names imply, the GT is the street-focused one and the Rally is the hardcore off-roader. It will be interesting to see which model becomes more popular in the Philippines. Both bikes get the same 900cc inline-three engine which is Euro 5 compliant that makes around 93 hp.

Triumph needs to expand its presence in the country, and the Tiger makes a lot of sense here. The adventure motorcycle segment is booming right now, and the Tiger is one of the best models you can buy. By offering it in the Philippines, Triumph will get more folks riding its bikes, and hopefully from there can penetrate the market more than it has done in the past.

It will be interesting to see how the bike sells there and if it’s as popular as some of the other adventure motorcycles that are there and have been there for a while.