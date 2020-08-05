The 2020 KTM 200 Duke Shows Up in CARB Filing

KTM Will Bring the 200 to the U.S.

Need a little KTM Duke to rock? Well, there’s a new one that you should be pretty excited about. It’s the KTM 200 Duke and it recently showed up in CARB filings, which means it will come to the U.S. soon, according to RideApart. The rumors that KTM would do this have been swirling for a little while now, but I assumed it would come in 2021. These filings show it will be a 2020 model, and a late addition to the lineup.

The 200 Duke is sold elsewhere outside of the U.S., so we already know what we’re getting with this bike. It’s a great little motorcycle with a 199cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that makes 25 hp and a little over 14 lb-ft of torque. The bike has a dry weight of 308 pounds.

KTM hasn’t officially announced this model for North America yet, but we would expect that an announcement is going to come soon. The little bike will be an inexpensive addition to the lineup, and provide an even lower displacement and lower-priced starting point for entry-level riders or folks who just don’t feel they need the extra power and displacement.

This 200 Duke looks to me like a killer little commuting machine. The price will dictate if I think this is a good idea. If KTM can keep the cost of the bike down low, the company could have a winner on its hands.