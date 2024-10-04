Telesin Action Camera Mounts Review

Scoring

TELESIN

As a motorcycle product reviewer, posting content on my social media to collaborate with companies has been a new venture of mine. To take my content to the next level, I searched the web to see how to incorporate my Gopro action camera into the mix. As you know, GoPro accessories can be quite expensive. I came across Telesin’s broad portfolio of products at a very affordable price and decided to give them a shot.

With thousands of positive written and YouTube reviews online, I reached out to Telesin and they were kind enough to send me some of their essential motorcycle action camera products. Continue reading as I take you through a detailed review of last month’s testing of these action camera products.

Quick Release Neck Mount

The first product up to bat is Telesin’s quick-release neck mount priced at $27.99. This mount is intended for first-person footage while riding. It is extremely easy to set up. I was immediately impressed with the quality of this product given its price point. I have been used to being overcharged from GoPro for their action camera accessories which do have a premium feel to them. I did have some reservations that these would be lower quality like other aftermarket action camera accessories, but this is completely not the case!

In the box, you are provided with the closed loop neck strap, bent hook jaw mount, slotted locking screw, and fixed straps. To set up, you begin by attaching your GoPro to the bent hook jaw mount and lock into your ideal position with the slotted locking screw. The benefit of this mount shape is that you’re given a great range of angles for your GoPro. Next, attach the bent hook jaw mount to the closed loop neck strap. Then, press the button found at the side of the mount to open the neck strap. Afterward, you wrap the strap around your neck and click the strap back into its slot. The neck strap itself is moldable, it is not a floppy plastic strap. This means that you can adjust the exact positioning of the strap and it will firmly stay in place.

If you would like even more support, fixed straps are supplied that you wrap around your torso and loop through the empty slots found on the neck strap. I didn’t like to wear this while I was riding, it made me feel restricted. They also felt a little bit cheap compared to the rest of the neck strap mount. I also found that on the bike cruising, I didn’t require this extra amount of stability, but if you’re an aggressive rider or on a crazier off-roading ride or doing wheelies (which we do not recommend) I would suggest using it. Please note, If you do not add the torso strap, you will have to readjust the camera from time to time but it’s not that big of a nuisance.

Overall, I found that it’s an easy-to-use product that gets the job done at a great price. I am not a fan of camera mounts that attach to the helmet. If I spend over $500 on a lid I don’t want to be attaching any tacky 3m mounts to it. This product by Telesin bypasses that entire process with an effective neck strap mount. My only complaint is that the torso strap is a bit awkward to wear.

Quick Release Universal Clamp Mount

The second product we will be looking at is Telesin’s quick-release neck mount priced at $28.99. This mount can be used in a wide variety of applications. Once again I was very impressed with the quality of this product. It had some good weight to it and all of the components look and feel great. It is also once again extremely easy to set up.

In the box, you are provided with a magnetic quick-release, a disassembled tube clamp, and a slotted locking screw. To set up, you start by assembling the fairly straightforward clamp mount. (literally takes 2 seconds) Once assembled, you attach the adjustable clamp with a range of 9-38mm to your point of interest. For example, some mounting points I chose were my handlebars, sissy bar, and engine guard.

The great thing about this clamp is it uses soft rubber that provides grip and ensures your bike’s chrome/paint won’t get scuffed up. After your mounting point is decided, you tighten the anti-ski quick knob to tighten the clamp. You then position the “tube” portion of the mount to your liking and tighten the aluminum knob found on the shaft. This will also lock the position of the magnetic quick release. The mount is now locked into place, you’re good to attach your action camera to the magnetic quick release. Voila, you’re ready to capture footage now!

As I mentioned prior, this mount can be used to capture a wide variety of footage. I decided to try out 3 different points of view with this mount. The first was a selfie position on the handlebars.

The second was a close-up angle of my front wheel while attached to my engine guard.

The third was a low behind-the-back angle while attached to the sissy bar.

Overall, the possibilities are endless of angles you can get with this mount which is why I love it so much. At $28.99 this is a steal of a price and would be my go-to if I could only choose one from their portfolio for the sheer versatility of footage you can get with it. I would also like to note that it is stable and minimal shaking was seen throughout the footage that I captured.

3m Carbon Fiber Selfie Stick

The next product is Telesin’s 3m selfie stick which is priced at $63.99. This mount can be used for far-away angles from in front or behind. My first impression of the selfie stick was that it was surprisingly lightweight, which I didn’t expect after years of using a heavy Gopro branded stick. The hand grip also had a nice feel to it which was nice to see. Like the prior products, this selfie stick is straightforward to operate.

In the box, you are provided with a 3m selfie stick. To extend the stick you simply pull it out from the handle. Each segment goes “x” amount of distance. Once you’ve reached the desired length of a segment, you rotate it clockwise to lock it into place. You can then attach your action camera to the mount and lock it into place with the screw. To compress the stick, you simply unlock each extendable segment by rotating counterclockwise. To mount the stick to the bike I used 2 double-headed Crab Clamps which I will discuss later.

This selfie stick itself is very lightweight and has a premium feel to it. I used it to capture a 3rd person viewpoint as if I were a playable character in GTA.

However, I did encounter an issue when using the selfie stick. After a short period, the selfie stick segments would unlock themselves due to the vibration of the bike, the weight of the GoPro, and the wind. This would cause my camera to rotate out of the position that I desired within minutes of use.

I got off the bike and ignored the disclaimer to not crank too tightly and cranked the segments as tightly as I could. In the second run, I achieved a longer recording time but my camera suffered the same fate of the stick giving out. The last resort was to use duct tape to lock the segments into place which completely solved this issue. However, do you want to purchase a selfie stick that you have to duct tape every time before using?

Coming in at $63.99, it is Telesin’s most expensive product that I will cover in this review. This selfie stick would be great for travel vlog type of footage, but with regards to motorcycles, I would stray away from Telesins Selfie stick and recommend an extendable selfie stick with a more robust locking mechanism or fixed length.

Double-Headed Crab Clamp

The last product is Telesin’s Double-Headed Crab Clamp which is priced at $30.99. This clamp is what I used to mount the selfie stick for far-away angles from in front or behind. It is worth noting, to complete this camera setup you will need to order 2 of these clamps. Out of the box, Telesin continues to impress me with the quality of their mounts at their price point. These have a heavy weight to them and all of the components feel premium. To continue with the trend of their products, this is also very easy to set up.

In the box, you are provided with the clamp mounts disassembled. You assemble these the same way that you assemble the universal tube clamp, except now there are 2 clamps. You then tighten one side of each mount to the bike and the other clamp you would attach your selfie stick. Once attached to the stick, you then use the knob found on the “tube” portion of the mounts to adjust the angle of the stick and lock into place.

Even though the selfie stick didn’t exactly work as intended, these clamps did exactly what they were made to do. These are my second favorite products by Telesin that I would recommend motorcycle content creators to purchase. The footage that you’re able to create when paired with a selfie stick is fun and trendy at the moment.

Final Thoughts

Like purchasing any aftermarket product, I took a gamble with using Telesin’s action camera mounts. To my surprise, I was thoroughly impressed with how premium their products are at one of the most competitive price points in this market. When looking at similar products from competitors, you’re sometimes looking at spending double to triple the price. Telesin mounts are not only affordable, but they’ve proven to me that they perform and function at a professional level.

Aside from the selfie stick which unfortunately underperforms for motorcycle purposes, all 3 other mounts performed exceptionally and I would highly recommend them. All the footage came out stable and I could create a variety of clips with different angles and mounting points. The versatility was impressive. I was thinking that on some mount points such as the engine crash guard, I would experience shakiness or potentially lose my GoPro. Thankfully that was not the case and the mounts did their job effortlessly. If making motorcycle content is something that you’d like to do, do yourself a favor and order these mounts!

Pros

Great quality

Best prices on the market

Comes with quick attach mounts

Mounts be used to create a variety of different clips

Footage comes out smooth

Easy to set up

Cons

The neck strap mount requires an extra strap around the torso for stable footage

3m selfie stick’s footage came out shaky

3m selfie stick unlocks itself from the wind and vibration from the bike

Mounts are not offered in different colors

Specifications

Manufacturer : Telesin

: Telesin Price : $24.99-54.99

: $24.99-54.99 Review Period: July-August 2024

