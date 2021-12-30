Tech & Stuff: New Electric Motorcycle Driver Boasts 25% Power Boost 

“The Same Torque as a Lotus Exige S , But…1,600lbs Lighter”

If you are planning on attending the 2022 CES (running from January 5-8), you’d better make the time to check out the XP Zero electric motorcycle that will be on display.

Word is that this bike – created by Untitled Motorcycles, not Zero Motorycles – has a brand new type of electric driver installed that will boost any bike’s power and torque by 25% and 15% – and when it comes to the specs for the XP Zero, that means an upgrade on par with a Lotus Exige S.

It’s an insane energy hike, and the masterminds behind the patented coil driver – Exro Technologies Inc. and Untitled Motorcycles – are excited to show the masses their new class in power electronics.

“The XP represents a vision of the future of motorcycling, unrestrained by the legacy of a soon-obsolete technology, making it a natural fit for Exro’s technology,” says Hugo Eccles, founder and design director of Untitled Motorcycles (and the XP Zero).

“We’ve been working on a race version of the XP and, with Exro, we have a technology partner that can help us take things to the next level.”

The report shows that the XP Zero without the coil driver “already accelerates 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds – faster than a Ferrari F50 or McLaren F1 LM – and currently produces an impressive 140ftlb of torque, which is almost twice that of a Ducati Panigale V4R.”

Upgraded, they’re talking a boost from 110 hp and 140 ft-lb (190 Nm) of torque to 162 ft-lb, according to the report from PRNewswire.

“To put it in context, that’s the same torque as a Lotus Exige S, but in a vehicle that’s 1,600lbs lighter,” finishes Eccles.

“We are excited to partner with Untitled Motorcycles and expand our work in the electric motorcycle market,” adds Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro.

“The XP Zero is extraordinary in how it looks and performs, and our Coil Driver technology will elevate the XP’s performance even further.”

“This was a huge year for electric motorcycle launches and we’re proud to contribute to the progress in the sector.”

Let us know if you’re heading to the 2022 CES – we’ll be keen on some closer images of that coil driver. Imagine that thing in an Energica bike or a Zero Motorcycle….geez.

In the meantime, be sure to check out other articles from our archives, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from UntitledMotorcycles.com*