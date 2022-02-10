SWMotech Releases Pan America Accessories

When Harley-Davidson gave the world their contribution to the adventure segment, many were taken aback at the manufacturer’s goals to beeline for the top-shelf of the genre. After all, it isn’t often that a motorcycle manufacturer creates a bike to give the competition a run for their money right off the hop (especially if it’s their first time making a bike for that segment) – and with the Pan America’s Adaptive Ride height, new Max Revolution engine and more ride modes than you can shake a stick at, Harley managed to invent a machine that, today, is being compared to the likes of BMW’s R 1250 GS Adventure and Ducati’s Multistrada.

Now that the bike is out and flexing in the open, premium motorcycle accessory brand SWMotech has come out with a series of luggage accessories to complement the unit – and the press release tells us that this lineup was due to a poke from Harley themselves.

The accessory lineup in question will, according to the release, be made available starting sometime this spring for the UK, with the full lineup made available sometime in the summer. SW-MOTECH USA in Portland, OR will handle the distribution on this side of the Atlantic, with the range being subject to availability.

Here’s a list of what will soon be made available, created specifically for the Pan America:

Premium Hard Luggage

On top of creating H-D’s premium hard luggage for the Pan America, SWMotech also has a list of accessories to fit the units. Thes list includes TRAX ADV lid organizers, lid nets, inner bag liners, bottle holders and expansion cases, with the full lineup available on their website.

Tank Ring System

An inventive system that uses a Fidlock magnet system to guide the mechanically locking rings into alignment, SWMotech’s Tank Ring System was designed to make the Pan America more compatible with a larger range of bags.

The release states that this ring system will “enable riders to conveniently mount a selection of the new PRO Tank Bags to the Pan America, including the new fully waterproof PRO Yukon WP or the larger upcoming PRO City WP.”

Crash Bars

This protection for the Pan America features 27 mm (1 inch) top-notch steel for the main bar (22 mm or 7/8 inch for the support arms) and also is a stand-in as an attachment point for other accessories such as the DryBag 80 or EVO lighting upgrades.

Other features available for the Pan America through SWMotech include handlebar risers, an adjustable shift lever, footpegs, axle sliders, a header pipe guard, heel guards, the brand’s EVO lighting guards and a brake fluid reservoir guard – all available for a gander on SWMotech’s website.

*All media sourced from SWMotech’s official press release*