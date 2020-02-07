Swag EV Scooters Released in Bangkok

Cool Scooters, Electric Power

Swag EV is a Singapore-based company that has some cool new electric scooters for the masses of Bangkok, Thailand. Swag stands for Supreme Wagon Automotive Group. The group has two new scooters that use Bosch brushless hub motors: the Type S and Type X, according to Thailand Tatler.

The Type S is a retro-looking scooter. Think Honda Metropolitan. The Type X is more of a modern aggressive design. Both look pretty cool, and the performance numbers are nothing to sneeze at. The S has a 60 volt 1750 Kw motor. The X gets a 60 volt 2020 Kw motor. Both scooters come with removable batteries from Samsung. This means you can take the batteries into your house or office to charge them.

Top speed is limited to 28 mph for both scooters. The range is about 43 miles. The charge time for the battery pack is about two hours for a full charge according to the video below. This sounds like a killer commuter scooter, and if you live in an urban environment, I could see these being a fantastic option.

These won’t be sold in the U.S. but I’d like to see them or something like them here soon. The Type S costs 62,900 baht (about $2,018). The Type X costs 65,900 baht (about $2,114). That’s some super affordable transportation, especially when you factor in that the maintenance costs are practically nothing.