SW-MOTECH’s USA Division Will Start Serving Customers and Dealers in June

June 1, 2020, to be Exact

Earlier this year, I reported the SW-MOTECH founded its first branch in the U.S., and that it would be expanding its operations here. Well, now more information has recently come out. The company will now start serving customers and dealers on June 1, 2020.

SW-MOTECH also announced Sarah Schilke as the head of U.S. operations, and the appointment of Quentin Wilson (formerly of Ducati and Alta Motors) for customer and dealer technical support, and Christain Hansen (also from Alta Motors as well as Speedymoto) to dealer sales.

“We are proud to extend our business operations to the United States and offer our full product line to riders throughout the country,” states Jürgen Swora, CEO of SW-MOTECH USA. “With Sarah at the helm in a city densely populated with passionate motorcyclists and surrounded by some of the country’s best motorcycle roads, we know this will be a win for SW-MOTECH as well as for riders and dealers in the Pacific Northwest and all of the U.S.”

This move should help the company provide its wide variety of adventure, sport-touring, retro, and cruiser motorcycle accessories to North American buyers. Twisted Throttle sells a wide range of SE-MOTECH’s accessories right now, and you can check out the selection there.