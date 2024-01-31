Suzuki Recalls Over 900 Hayabusas for Bad Brake Nut

|
If you are in possession of a Suzuki Hayabusa built between July 7 and November 28 of 2023, you might have a bad pair of flare nuts.
On January 23rd, the NHTSA submitted a Safety Recall Report for improperly torqued flare nuts on Suzuki’s GSX1300R (Hayabusa).
What happened to cause this recall?
Apparently, one of Suzuki’s employees decided to use a single wrench as opposed to the typical multi-wrech procedure for tightening flared fittings.
Here’s an excerpt from Suzuki’s explanation, sourced from Punya Sharma’s coverage on Top Speed:
|“Suzuki determined that a production line worker who had been responsible for performing attachment of the brake fluid lines to the ABS module had deviated from the normal installation procedure that the worker had been originally instructed to follow.”
“The production worker independently altered the tightening procedure to a single wrench movement as opposed to the correct procedure that specified multiple wrench movements.”
– Suzuki (Punya Sharma, Top Speed)
Here’s the exact descriptive / name of the faulty components that will need to be fixed (there are two in total):
- HOSE ASSY,UNIT TO FR BK CLPR
- Description : Brake pipe assembly from the ABS module to the front brake caliper
- Part Number : 59400-10L00-000
- HOSE ASSY,UNIT TO RR BK CLPR
- Description : Brake pipe assembly from the ABS module to the rear brake caliper
- Part Number : 69400-10L00-000
Which of Suzuki’s Hayabusa motorcycles are eligible for this recall?
According to the official NHTSA Safety Recall Report, Suzuki’s 2024 Hayabusas are the bikes being recalled, with the affected (non-sequential) VIN Ranges specified below:
- VIN Range #1
- Begin : JS1EJ11B5R7100201
- End : JS1EJ11B2R7101144
- VIN Range #2
- Begin : JS1EJ11D2R7100027
- End : JS1EJ11D3R7100246
What is Suzuki doing about the faulty component?
This recall doesn’t require a part to be replaced, so the description simply states that “the brake pipe flare nut connection tightness at the ABS module will be inspected and the flare nuts tightened to the correct torque specification.”
Naturally, the chance of brake fluid leakage means that those levels will also be checked (“and adjusted if necessary).
When will BMW notify owners and dealers about this recall?
While dealers were already given the heads up back on January 29, Owners will have to wait a little longer, with notification anticipated by February 05 of this year.
What can I do about this recall?
Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Suzuki’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:
Suzuki Customer Service
Telephone #:
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline
Telephone #:
Website:
Recall #:
What do you think of Suzuki’s recent recall?