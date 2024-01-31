Suzuki Recalls Over 900 Hayabusas for Bad Brake Nut

NHTSA issues recall over improperly torqued flare nut, which could result in a brake fluid leak.

Units affected by this call number 993, or approximately 13% of Suzuki’s total population

Dealers were given notice back on January 29

Owners will be notified by February 05

If you are in possession of a Suzuki Hayabusa built between July 7 and November 28 of 2023, you might have a bad pair of flare nuts.

On January 23rd, the NHTSA submitted a Safety Recall Report for improperly torqued flare nuts on Suzuki’s GSX1300R (Hayabusa).

A view of Suzuki’s Hayabusa (the Anniversary Edition). Media provided by Suzuki Cycles.

What happened to cause this recall?

Apparently, one of Suzuki’s employees decided to use a single wrench as opposed to the typical multi-wrech procedure for tightening flared fittings.

Here’s an excerpt from Suzuki’s explanation, sourced from Punya Sharma’s coverage on Top Speed:

“Suzuki determined that a production line worker who had been responsible for performing attachment of the brake fluid lines to the ABS module had deviated from the normal installation procedure that the worker had been originally instructed to follow.”

“The production worker independently altered the tightening procedure to a single wrench movement as opposed to the correct procedure that specified multiple wrench movements.” – Suzuki (Punya Sharma, Top Speed )

Here’s the exact descriptive / name of the faulty components that will need to be fixed (there are two in total):

HOSE ASSY,UNIT TO FR BK CLPR Description : Brake pipe assembly from the ABS module to the front brake caliper

Part Number : 59400-10L00-000

HOSE ASSY,UNIT TO RR BK CLPR

Description : Brake pipe assembly from the ABS module to the rear brake caliper Part Number : 69400-10L00-000



A view of Suzuki’s Hayabusa (the Anniversary Edition). Media provided by Suzuki Cycles.

Which of Suzuki’s Hayabusa motorcycles are eligible for this recall?

According to the official NHTSA Safety Recall Report, Suzuki’s 2024 Hayabusas are the bikes being recalled, with the affected (non-sequential) VIN Ranges specified below:

VIN Range #1 Begin : JS1EJ11B5R7100201 End : JS1EJ11B2R7101144

VIN Range #2 Begin : JS1EJ11D2R7100027 End : JS1EJ11D3R7100246



A view of Suzuki’s Hayabusa. Media provided by Suzuki Cycles.

What is Suzuki doing about the faulty component?

This recall doesn’t require a part to be replaced, so the description simply states that “the brake pipe flare nut connection tightness at the ABS module will be inspected and the flare nuts tightened to the correct torque specification.”

Naturally, the chance of brake fluid leakage means that those levels will also be checked (“and adjusted if necessary).

A view of Suzuki’s Hayabusa. Media provided by Facts.net.

When will Suzuki notify owners and dealers about this recall?

While dealers were already given the heads up back on January 29, Owners will have to wait a little longer, with notification anticipated by February 05 of this year.

Suzuki’s Hayabusa. Media provided by Suzuki Cycles.

What can I do about this recall?

Should you find yourself affected by this recall and wish to do your own homework, feel free to contact either Suzuki’s Customer Service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline at the following contact points:

Suzuki Customer Service Telephone #: (714) 572-1490 (Continental US)

(808) 536-7023 (Hawaii)

(787) 622-0600 (Puerto Rico) National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Vehicle Safety Hotline Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) Website: www.nhtsa.gov Recall #: 24V-038 (24V03800)

What do you think of Suzuki’s recent recall?