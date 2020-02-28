Suzuki Could Launch an Electric Scooter in 2021

Exciting But Far From Unexpected

Electric motorcycles are really starting to make headway and that means that some of the bigger names in the industry should be throwing their name in the electric motorcycle hat soon. Suzuki is the latest according to various Indian media outlets, including Gaadi Waadi, the company will be putting out an electric scooter.

The company recently teamed up with the other Big Four Japanese brands to work on swappable battery technology. The rumor is that the new scooter could come in 2021. The company could utilize the carmaker Maruti Suzuki’s charging station infrastructures.

What exactly the scooter will be still seems to be up in the air still. I would expect it to be a bike focused on commuting. Nobody had totally figured out how to package a long-range electric motorcycle quite right. I don’t think Suzuki will be butting out a long-range electric scooter. It would make more sense for the company to put out a lower-range scooter with swappable batteries.

It will be interesting to see what Suzuki creates for the Indian market and if it does indeed come out in 2021. If the company can get something at a reasonable price it could have a really good option on its hands.