SRK Design Creates Concept KX-Inspired Rendering

The Want Is Strong

A while back, Royal Enfield revealed the Concept KX bobber. Never meant to be a production bike, the design was supposed to inspire future machines. It has been a while since that bike was revealed. Now SRK Design has a new rendering that’s Concept KX-inspired. It was showcased on Gaadi Waadi.

The SRK Designs rendering comes after reports of Royal Enfield expanding its 650cc lineup. This is good news for customers, and it should prove to be a smart move for the company, too. The manufacturer has had success with the 650cc motorcycles it has. They’re less expensive than the competition and well-liked by customers.

If Royal Enfield could craft something like the design rendering by SRK Design, I’d imagine a lot of people will be quite happy. It seems like it’s only a matter of time until the company releases new 650cc bikes, and while a Scrambler is rumored to be the next move, a bobber design like the one shown here, isn’t a bad idea either.

If you want to see a video showing how the rendering was created, check out the video linked below.