Deal of the Week: Short Cuff Motorcycle Gloves Over 40% Off

Yes, gauntlet gloves are safer—but there are times when you just won’t want to wear them, and that’s when short cuff gloves come in handy. Short cuff gloves tend to be more comfortable, have a lower profile, and are usually easier to pull on and off—while still offering protection for your skin and knuckles.

RevZilla's got some terrific deals on short cuff gloves this week

Men’s Short Cuff Moto Gloves Over 40% Off

Roland Sands Bronzo Gloves

Regular Price: $95.00, Sale Price: $50.00 (47% Off)

Roland Sands knows how to make gorgeous gloves with tons of attitude—all without sacrificing protection. You get cowhide leather with a 100% tricot lining here, along with padded knuckles to give your most delicate joints some extra protection. And did we mention they’re touchscreen compatible? You’re gonna want to swipe right on these.

Roland Sands Truman Gloves

Regular Price: $75.00, Sale Price: $40.00 (47% Off)

Made from 12oz waxed cotton with leather accents for extra slide protection in key zones, these might look like standard mechanic’s gloves, but make no mistake—they’re 100% intended for riding. A pre-curved fit and a custom wrist slider for closure help ensure you’re always comfortable wrapping these gloves around your grips, and perforated fourchettes provide ventilation as well. These gloves are touchscreen friendly, too—just like the last pair on this list.

Held Jockey Gloves

Regular Price: $55.00, Sale Price: $24.99 (55% Off)

Wave goodbye to unnecessary frills and say hello to this pair of no-nonsense leather gloves that stick to the basics and nail ’em. Simple design and styling are the main characteristics of these unlined cowhide gloves—although they do have a special stem seam to avoid pressure points on the inner portion and provide an enhanced feel while riding.

Saint Unbreakable Gloves

Regular Price: $130.00, Sale Price: $70.00 (46% Off)

If you’re looking for a pair of gloves that pack tons of protection into a truly understated package, look no further than these. Made from a combination of Saint’s signature Unbreakable 4.0 Denim fabric (which offers up to 4 seconds or 50 meters of slide protection) and premium deerskin leather, these gloves also have a merino wool lining and a reinforced double-layer palm. So while they might not look fancy, they’ll do plenty to keep your skin on your palms. Thumbs up!

Women’s Short Cuff Moto Gloves Over 40% Off

Roland Sands Loma Gloves

Regular Price: $75.00, Sale Price: $45.00 (40% Off)

Built to look like an old-school pair of driving gloves, these stylish leather hand protectors are made from perforated cowhide to offer both abrasion resistance and ventilation. Finished with a sleek strap and a VELCRO band for closure, this is a great option when you want comfort and style without completely sacrificing safety.

Firstgear Air Contour Women’s Gloves

Regular Price: $29.95, Sale Price: $17.95 (40% Off)

These perforated mesh gloves with synthetic leather palms, embossed Airprene knuckle protectors, and phone-accessible fingers give you plenty for your money—especially when they’re on sale for 40% off. All that for less than $18? We dare you to find a better deal on a pair of casual riding gloves this week.

