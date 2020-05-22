Savic Gets Back on Track for Production

Electric Bike Maker Is Moving Forward

Savic has a production version of its C-Series electric motorcycle lineup ready, and it was showcased at the Australian Motorcycle Festival in Wollongong in November 2019. Recently, the company founder Dennis Savic told MotorbikeWriter the company lost investors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said customer orders continue to come in and the company is moving forward.

Savic said that he’s sourced new parts and components from Asia and is working to re-design the powertrain. Now he’s hoping to hire production staff. There are three different versions of the motorcycle at the moment: Omega ($8,575 USD), Delta ($11,212 USD, and Alpha ($15,832). These bikes all use much of the same systems and frame, but do have different specs and some different components.

The Omega and do 74.5 miles thanks to a 90-volt 7 kWh battery pack. It can charge from 20 percent to 80 percent in two hours. It makes around 33.5 hp and 81 lb-ft of torque. The Delta is an upgraded bike that can do 93 miles thanks to a 120-volt 9 kWh battery. That bike takes three hours for the same amount of charging. It has 54 hp and 103 lb-ft of torque. The Alpha can do 124 miles thanks to a 132-volt 11 kWh battery and it can charge from 20 to 80 percent in four hours. The bike makes 80 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque.

It will be interesting to see how this fledgling electric motorcycle company manages. I’m rooting for them to kill it in Australia so they can expand to the U.S. Even the lowly Omega model sounds decent, and the Alpha sounds darn good.