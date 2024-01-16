Safety First: This Gadget Will Tell You to Turn Off Your Sticky Blinker

Got a friend with “Sticky Blinker Syndrome?” Indimate’s got tech for that.

Have a chat with anybody in my riding group, and they’ll tell you that I, personally, have one of the worst cases of “sticky blinkers” that they’ve ever seen.

I’ve been blaming it on my cute R3, but based on this new device, I might finally have the perfect coping mechanism for my bad habit.

Nicolas Rogers, Founder of Intimate, holding his device that alerts riders to sticky blinker. Media provided by Indimate.

About the Indimate Device

According to this new press release – forwarded by the fantastic Wes Reneke (Bike EXIF) – a gent by the name of Nicolas Rogers owns a company called Indimate. These guys invest in a small category of bike safety that those of us with newer or more expensive models don’t tend to have to consider on the daily.

For the rest of us, the concept of alerting riders to a turning indicator that’s been left on is brilliant.

What does the Indimate Device do?

According to the press release, the Indimate device plugs into your bike’s wiring, sending an alert to your phone in the event that your blinker (turn signal/indicator) is left on for too long.

In the words of BikeSocial’s Consumer Editor:

“This really is a brilliantly thought-out solution that can offer a very valuable layer of safety when riding. [… it’s] potentially life-saving.” – John Milbank, Consumer Editor, BikeSocial ( Indimate )

Which bikes are compatible with the Indimate Device?

The proper question is, “Which bikes aren’t already equipped with self-cancelling turn indicators?”

While we haven’t got an exact list, here are a few bikes that might benefit from the Indimate device (aka, bikes with turn signals that need to be manually switched off after a turn):

Yamaha R3

Honda Rebel

Royal Enfield Bullet

Yamaha SR400

Honda CB series (some models)

Kawasaki W800

Older Suzuki GSX-R’s

Basically any bike with an actual sticky indicator button (in which case, maybe consult your manual and, if recommended, try spraying the heck out of it with electrical cleaner first)

What do you think of Roger’s device?