RWF Awards Veteran Aubrey Hand Custom Can-Am Spyder

A couple of months ago we covered the BRP giveaway that was put on by the Road Warrior Foundation and primarily sponsored by Can-Am On-Road. We recently received a follow-up from the BRP team and we couldn’t be more proud to share this positive and heart-warming outcome.

The giveaway received more than 500 nominations from deserving military veterans.

“We are extremely happy to announce that Aubrey Hand, a 37-year-old combat-wounded veteran, has been awarded a custom Can-Am Spyder F3-S in honor of his sacrifice to his country and service to his community.”.

BRP was also able to share some background on Hand’s journey,

“While on a mounted patrol, an IED was detonated under Hand’s vehicle, causing serious damage to his left foot and brain, which led to a below-the-knee amputation of his left leg. Hand was medically retired in July of 2015 as a Senior Airman in the Air Force.

During his time in service, Hand received numerous medals, including the Purple Heart Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Combat Action Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

“This is incredible. I didn’t think I’d be able to ride again after my amputation,” said Hand. “I love the freedom of just you and the machine – there’s nothing like it. I know that winning this Spyder is another big step toward being who I was before. I can’t wait to get out, push myself, and see what I’m capable of. This will help me see how far I’ve come and how far I can go.”

The Road Warrior Foundation is a registered non-profit organization that brings veterans “Adventure Therapy”. The Road Warrior Ride is held annually, where they bring a group of veterans on a 10-day, cross-country ride on Can-Am three-wheel vehicles.

The 2020 ride was canceled because of COVID-19, so the Foundation decided to bring Adventure Therapy to a veteran instead via the giveaway that was held in November.

Hand’s new Can-Am Spyder F3-S comes loaded with accessories including a unique single bobber seat, an awesome-sounding exhaust, and auxiliary lighting. He also received a free Can-Am Rider Education experience and an all-expenses-paid spot on a future Road Warrior Ride.

This great news comes at a time when spreading positivity is absolutely necessary. And we are happy to share the Road Warrior Foundation has completed yet another mission.