Can-Am’s Sporty Spyder: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S
The Spyder F3-S shares the same DNA as the stock F3 model but thanks to the addition of a special sports package it offers superior engine performance, more responsive handling, and an extra riding mode. It’s one of the sportiest models in the 2021 Can-Am range and an ideal choice for those looking for power cruiser comfort and sports bike specs but wrapped in a three-wheeled package.
Like the rest of the Spyder F3 range, the F3-S draws power from a European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. However, the F3-S has been tweaked for improved sports performance, with the overall peak horsepower boosted by 10 horses to 115 horsepower. The torque output remains the same at 96 lb-ft.
The F3-S enjoys improved handling and more responsive performance thanks to the addition of upgraded FOX gas-charged front suspension. The rear uses a SACHS shock, offering a sporty feel for a smooth ride on demanding roads. The new suspension works well with Can-Am’s Vehicle Stability System package, which includes Traction Control System, Dynamic Power Steering, Hill Hold Control, ABS, and selectable ride modes for the ultimate ride experience.
For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3-S is available in two color options: Monolith Black Satin or Gravity Grey. Both feature orange accents.
The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S starts at $18,999 USD / $23,799 CAD.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Specifications
|
Engine
|Engine displacement
|
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
|Type
|
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
|Bore & stroke
|
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
|Power
|
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
|Torque
|96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
|Lubrication
|
Drivetrain
|Transmission
|SE6
|Type
|Semi-automatic with reverse function
|Gears
|6-speed
|
Chassis
|Suspension Front
|Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
|Suspension Rear
|Swing-arm
|Brakes Front
|270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
|Brakes Rear
|
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
|Tires Front
|MC165/55R15 55H
|Tires Rear
|
MC225/50R15 76H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|7.1 gal (27 L)
|Color
|
Safety and Security
|ABS
|Anti-lock Braking System
|Anti-theft system
|Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
|HHC
|Hill Hold Control
|
Dimensions
|L x W x H
|
104 x 58.9 x 43.3 in. (2,642 x 1,497 x 1,099 mm)
|Wheelbase
|67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
|Seat height
|26.6 in. (675 mm)
|Ground clearance
|
4.5 in. (115 mm)
|Dry weight
|899 lb (408 kg)
|Curb Weight
|
Warranty
|Warranty
|
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
|Extension
|B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Features
Features
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black perforated seat
Electronic cruise control
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Photos
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Videos
