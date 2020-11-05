Can-Am’s Sporty Spyder: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S

The Spyder F3-S shares the same DNA as the stock F3 model but thanks to the addition of a special sports package it offers superior engine performance, more responsive handling, and an extra riding mode. It’s one of the sportiest models in the 2021 Can-Am range and an ideal choice for those looking for power cruiser comfort and sports bike specs but wrapped in a three-wheeled package.

Like the rest of the Spyder F3 range, the F3-S draws power from a European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. However, the F3-S has been tweaked for improved sports performance, with the overall peak horsepower boosted by 10 horses to 115 horsepower. The torque output remains the same at 96 lb-ft.

The F3-S enjoys improved handling and more responsive performance thanks to the addition of upgraded FOX gas-charged front suspension. The rear uses a SACHS shock, offering a sporty feel for a smooth ride on demanding roads. The new suspension works well with Can-Am’s Vehicle Stability System package, which includes Traction Control System, Dynamic Power Steering, Hill Hold Control, ABS, and selectable ride modes for the ultimate ride experience.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3-S is available in two color options: Monolith Black Satin or Gravity Grey. Both feature orange accents.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S starts at $18,999 USD / $23,799 CAD.

Motorcycle Overview

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine Engine displacement 1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE Type Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control Bore & stroke 3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm) Power 115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission SE6 Type Semi-automatic with reverse function Gears 6-speed Chassis Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar Suspension Rear Swing-arm Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers Brakes Rear 270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H Tires Rear MC225/50R15 76H Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L) Color Safety and Security ABS Anti-lock Braking System Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™) HHC Hill Hold Control Dimensions L x W x H 104 x 58.9 x 43.3 in. (2,642 x 1,497 x 1,099 mm) Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm) Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm) Ground clearance 4.5 in. (115 mm) Dry weight 899 lb (408 kg) Curb Weight Warranty Warranty 2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Features

Features 2 halogen headlamps (55/60 W)

Front fenders with integrated LED lights

Black perforated seat

Electronic cruise control



2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Videos

