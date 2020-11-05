Can-Am’s Sporty Spyder: The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S

The Spyder F3-S shares the same DNA as the stock F3 model but thanks to the addition of a special sports package it offers superior engine performance, more responsive handling, and an extra riding mode. It’s one of the sportiest models in the 2021 Can-Am range and an ideal choice for those looking for power cruiser comfort and sports bike specs but wrapped in a three-wheeled package.

Like the rest of the Spyder F3 range, the F3-S draws power from a European-made 1,330 cc triple-cylinder Rotax ACE engine. However, the F3-S has been tweaked for improved sports performance, with the overall peak horsepower boosted by 10 horses to 115 horsepower. The torque output remains the same at 96 lb-ft.

The F3-S enjoys improved handling and more responsive performance thanks to the addition of upgraded FOX gas-charged front suspension. The rear uses a SACHS shock, offering a sporty feel for a smooth ride on demanding roads. The new suspension works well with Can-Am’s Vehicle Stability System package, which includes Traction Control System, Dynamic Power Steering, Hill Hold Control, ABS, and selectable ride modes for the ultimate ride experience.

For 2021, the Can-Am Spyder F3-S is available in two color options: Monolith Black Satin or Gravity Grey. Both feature orange accents.

The 2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S starts at $18,999 USD / $23,799 CAD.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S

General Info

  • Price: $18,999 USD / $23,799 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • Rotax ACE 1,330 cc triple-cylinder engine
    • Semi-automatic transmission
    • FOX shock absorbers
    • Custom UFIT system
    • Open-air freedom

Main Specs

  • Engine type: 1,330cc Rotax ACE triple-cylinder engine
  • Horsepower: 115 HP
  • Torque: 96 lb-ft
  • Dry Weight: 899 lb (408 kg) **Wet weight info unavailable
  • Seat Height: 26.6 in (675 mm)

Competitors

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Specifications

From Can-Am

Engine
Engine displacement
1330 cc, ROTAX 1330 ACE
Type
Rotax® 1330 ACE™ in-line 3 cylinders, liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection and electronic throttle control
Bore & stroke
3.31 x 3.14 in. (84 x 80 mm)
Power
115 hp (85.8 kW) @ 7250 RPM
Torque 96 lb-ft. (130.1 Nm) @ 5000 RPM
Lubrication

Drivetrain
Transmission SE6
Type Semi-automatic with reverse function
Gears 6-speed

Chassis
Suspension Front Double A-arms with anti-roll bar
Suspension Rear Swing-arm
Brakes Front 270 mm discs with Brembo† 4-piston fixed calipers
Brakes Rear
270 mm disc, 1-piston floating caliper with integrated parking brake
Tires Front MC165/55R15 55H
Tires Rear
MC225/50R15 76H
Fuel Tank Capacity 7.1 gal (27 L)
Color

Safety and Security
ABS Anti-lock Braking System
Anti-theft system Digitally Encoded Security System (D.E.S.S.™)
HHC Hill Hold Control

Dimensions
L x W x H
104 x 58.9 x 43.3 in. (2,642 x 1,497 x 1,099 mm)
Wheelbase 67.3 in. (1,709 mm)
Seat height 26.6 in. (675 mm)
Ground clearance
4.5 in. (115 mm)
Dry weight 899 lb (408 kg)
Curb Weight

Warranty
Warranty
2-year BRP Limited Warranty with 2-year roadside assistance
Extension B.E.S.T. extended service term available from 12 to 36 months.

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Features

Features

2 halogen headlamps (55/60 W)
Front fenders with integrated LED lights
Black perforated seat
Electronic cruise control

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Photos

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S
2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S

2021 Can-Am Spyder F3-S Videos

