Ruroc: Meet the New Star Wars Collection

Ruroc’s known for its fantastically-themed lids; from the Marvel Avengers Collection to the highly-anticipated DC-Themed Collection, the American lid manufacturer has delivered time and again – and this time, we’ve been given the perfect addition to the ATTGATT-conscious, rev-happy rider’s “gear”drobe:

Meet the all-new Star Wars Collection featuring Ruroc’s swanky ATLAS 4.0 Carbon.

Ruroc’s take on George Lucas’s epic space opera and multimedia franchise includes the following models:

“Embrace the Dark Side”

For this collection addition, Ruroc’s ATLAS 4.0 Carbon channels the inner Sith with a dark scheme that pays homage to both the Death Star and George Lucas’s very first character, the antagonist-turned-anti-hero, Darth Vader.

Legend has it this guy wasn’t the best father figure, but we can vouch for the stunning silhouette.

Stormtrooper ATLAS 4.0 Carbon

“Join the Ranks of the Empire”

Naturally, no good-versus-evil verse would be complete without those evil minions that couldn’t shoot the broad side of a barn.

Is it the helmet?

Some say so, but hey – at least championing the Empire’s elite forces with Ruroc’s ATLAS 4.0 Carbon renders better visibility.

Boba Fett ATLAS 4.0 Carbon

“Embody the Bounty Hunter Spirit”

What do you do when you’re a genetic clone and the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy?

Pick up a bike, dude; the Boba Fett ATLAS 4.0 Carbon may not feature beskar’gam (the iconic Mandalorian armour material of choice), but the ATLAS 4.0’s multi-density EPS structure and integrated RHEON polymer technology guarantee ECE 22.06 safety ratings, rendering top-tier safety against nearby threats…including the nearest twisty tackle.

Here’s what Ruroc’s Head of Branding, Neal Duffy, says about the collection:

“Our goal with the Star Wars Collection was to create a unique fusion of iconic Star Wars characters on the perfect canvas that is the ATLAS 4.0 Carbon. Whether you’re a fan of the Sith, a follower of the Empire, or a devotee of the Mandalorian way, this collection gives you a chance to showcase your passion for the Star Wars universe while prioritising safety and functionality.” – Neal Duffy (Ruroc)

