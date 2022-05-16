A DC-Themed Collection for Ruroc’s ATLAS 4.0

Our favourite stylish motorcycle helmet manufacturer is back with a bangin’ themed collection for the noggins of the motorcycle community proper – and what better helmet to deck out with DC-themed superheroes and supervillains than the ATLAS 4.0?

A view of the new themed collection from Ruroc. Photo courtesy of Ruroc’s recent press release.

Ruroc’s press release tells us we’ll be able to get our hands on these lids May 27th, with the collection spanning the Gotham-based Batman / Riddler / Joker / Harley Quinn, as well as DC’s iconic Superman and Wonder Woman.

“Here at Ruroc HQ we’re all huge fans of DC, so it made sense that DC Comics was Ruroc’s first-ever licensed partnership last year,” comments Neal Duffy, Head of Brand at Ruroc.

“When we originally dropped our first DC design – Batman and The Joker – it sold out in record time, so we’ve been itching to launch even more styles within this range and to continue our collaboration with DC Comics for the ATLAS 4.0 lineup.”

As they say, it can’t hurt to follow the numbers – and with this season’s ATLAS 4.0 exceeding ECE 22.06 safety standards by over 20%, you’re guaranteed a solid lid to accompany the daily commute.

Ruroc says they’re going to release an exclusive preview of the collection prior to the launch, so be sure to keep a weather eye on the brand’s Ruroc’s social media on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

We'll also set tips to keys the moment we hear of the preview, so check back here at our shiny new webpage