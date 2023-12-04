Rumor Has It: Triumph’s Working on a Beginner-Friendly Thruxton 400

It feels like only yesterday that o​ur favorite Hinckley-bsed bike brand popped out their beginner-friendly Speed 400 / Scrambler 400 X; now, Dan Sutherland’s coverage at MCN is pointing to a similarly-displaced cafe racer that’s been moseying about the southern part of Europe.

According to Sutherland, the “mini-Thruxton” is yet another brainchild of the Triumph-Bajaj partnership that has been going on for the past six-odd years (via CycleWorld).

Note to the reader: We can’t post the full images here on this article due to copyright, but be sure to head over to MCN’s article for a gander.

Triumph’s Speed 400. Media provided by Triumph.

According to the imagery, the new machine will likely tout a 398.15cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine capable of ~39.5hp @ 8,000rpm and 27.7ft-lb of torque @ 6,500rpm.

The punt appears to be accompanied by similar ergonomics, general chassis+ subframe stats, pipe and suspension to Triumph’s Speed 400. New Pirelli Rosso rubber joins the addition of that iconic front cowl (à la Triumph’s Thruxton RS) and what could be a slightly reshaped tank.

A view of Triumph’s incubating Thruxton. Media provided in part by BHP.

Add the eyeful of clip-ons, bar-end mirrors and the round headlight present on today’s Speed 400, and we have an interesting machine that will no doubt make a ripple or two in our good markets.

Expect the bike to be made available in India, with potential for the Thruxton 400 to take the same route as Triumph’s Speed 400 / Scrambler 400 X.

Triumph’s current Thruxton RS. Media provided by Triumph.

What do you think of this new addition to Hinckley’s beginner-friendly market?