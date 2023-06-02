Rumor Has It: Royal Enfield’s Got a Hunter 450 On the Way

A short while ago, Royal Enfield’s Himalayan 450 broke onto the scene, thanks to a series of spy shots taken while the bike was in traffic; today, we’ve got a hint of another new bike on the way – and based on how far along the brand is with their incubating Hinalayan 450, RideApart’s findings are bang on the mark.

Seen below, the machine appears to be a larger sibling to Royal Enfield’s hit scoot – the Hunter 350 – and will share the same 450cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder heart as the above adventure beastie, with 17″ wheels and a standard fork in keeping with the retro cruiser aesthetic.

Royal Enfield’s Hunter 450, currently in testing phase. Media sourced from Carandbike.

We’re looking a bit closer at this 450cc power platform than past projects from the India-based brand.. and with good reason. If the engine truly sports a higher level of peashooter power than the Hunter 350, she’ll be the most powerful single-cylinder in RE’s current fleet, proving that she can handle heavy hitter competition (like Husqvarna’s Svartpilen 401), making her more attractive for American markets.

(As if all the above weren’t enough, the emergence of this Hunter 450 also shows a flyscreen, top case, and side pannier racks – all of which would pair beautifully with our country’s recent obsession with versatile scoots that aren’t afraid of a few extra miles.)

Curious what price Royal Enfield will be asking for a Hunter 450?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

Estimations hover around the Rs 260,000 ($3,150 USD) mark, but there’s a likelihood that the bike’s price will be higher, considering she will be replacing Royal Enfield’s ~$5,099 USD Scram 411.

What do you think of a Hunter 450?