Rumor Has It: Indian’s Working on Heated Gear that Charges When You Sit on a Bike

Indian Motorcycles is thinking of supporting our hardcore motorcyclists who continue to ride in chilly weather by working on a sort of wireless heated gear – and as a proud Canadian, I’m curious to see when this stuff debuts.

According to Ben Purvis’s findings (published to CycleWorld), the system doesn’t sport the usual heat-tech-plugged-into-battery method. Instead, Indian’s patent features both gear and bike in an equation that Purvis calls “inductive-power-transfer tech.”

The short version: Indian wants to make heated gear that is charged up by a motorcycle.

Neat, eh?

A view of Indian’s heated gear concept, including points that could carry either charging points or sensors to regulate temperature. Media provided by CycleWorld.

Imagine your smartphone on a wireless charging station, then imagine this gear is the phone and the bike is the charging station; should everything go to plan, this system could foster lighter gear that uses multiple charging points to stay juiced up, tossing the energy-wasting inefficiencies of today’s heated saddles and grips for a full outfit that directs heat to the source with speed and efficiency.

A motorcycle handlebar showing potential for a wireless charging switch cube dash. Media provided by CycleWorld.

Purvis confirms that the patent suggests charging points located at the saddle, backrest, floorboards, front and handlebars; there’s even mention of the potential for temp-regulating sensors to ensure riders stay cozy.

Naturally, maintaining a toasty passenger will sap a lot of energy from the motorcycle of choice; to ensure riders aren’t left stranded with a dead bike, Indian’s patent shows one of their more techy machines – a Roadmaster – as the model for the tech.

Additional imagery makes mention of a wireless charging pad that can be installed at the home base, utilizing the bike’s kickstand as a charging point.

An Indian Roadmaster is used as the motorcycle of choice to show off potential for an inductive kickstand pad that keeps motorcycles juiced up and ready to go. Media provided by CycleWorld.

What does all of this mean for our motorcycling industry?

Well, it’s the first time we’ve seen heating tech use this particular system combo, leaving Purvis (and us) to wonder if something bigger isn’t afoot.

We will leave Purvis’s thoughts on this below:

… the very existence of a patent application suggests the best of all worlds: A standard wireless system shared across multiple motorcycle brands and clothing companies, making the same clothing compatible with different bikes…” “While some aspects of Indian’s patent seem a little far-fetched… the essential idea of using inductive-power transfer for heated motorcycle clothing is one that might offer a significant improvement over the currently available options…” – Ben Purvis (CycleWorld)

What do you think of Indian Motorcycle’s budding wireless heated gear-charging tech?