Rumor Has It: Honda’s CBR600RR Isn’t Coming to America

Honda brings back old CBR600RR model for America at an increased price of $12,199 USD

New CBR600RR comes with a nifty refresh such as a TFT dash complete with electronic updates

America and Europe are getting different CBR600RR’s this year.

Remember when Honda ushered in their 2024 lineup, complete with a humble bit of “world first” tech and four new models? Well, it may have been half a decade since one of those models – the CBR600RR – was last seen in Honda’s sporty fleet, but America won’t be able to sample the thing.

A view of Honda’s 2024 CBR600RR. Media provided by Honda Powersports.

What are we missing with the new CBR600RR?

A lot, let’s just say that.

According to coverage from Top Speed’s Punya Sharma, the new CBR600RR hosts a slew of updates including:

Aerodynamic winglets

A leaner aesthetic

A new set of projector lights (front and rear)

Livery matching Honda’s iconic Fireblade SP (CBR1000RR-R)

A new-for-Honda TFT dash, featuring: Wheelie control Nine-level traction control Cornering ABS Engine brake control Rear lift control Five ride modes (three default, two customizable) Quickshifter Dual-channel ABS



For all the above, Honda’s upped the price by $100 to $13,199 USD.

A view of Honda’s 2024 CBR600RR. Media provided by Honda Powersports.

What’s America getting with the old CBR600RR?

…A lot less.

To clarify, this is the exact same model that was debuted 11 years ago, sans updates.

We’re told that MY2024 also reveals a general lack of new stuff, so the fact that this bike costs $800 more than Kawasaki’s updated ZX-6R is… not ideal, to say the least.

What do you think Honda has in store for their CBR600RR?