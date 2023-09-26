Rumor Has It: Honda’s 2024 Africa Twin is Getting Some Big Updates

Big Red’s getting ready for MY2024 – and according to the accompanying paperwork, that means a handful of upgrades for Honda’s flagship ADV, the Africa Twin.
Coverage from Motorcycle Sports shows a series of filings to the Swiss Federal Office with the following information for the model’s 2024 year:
- Horsepower will remain unchanged (102hp @ 7,500rpm), but torque will spike up 7NM to 112Nm
- There’s potential that the Africa Twin’s iconic 90/90-21 front wheel could be changed to a 110/80-19 tyre size.
- Weight will be a round 6.6lb heavier
- New electronics will include “front and rear radar, cameras, adaptive cruise control, collision warning and blind spot warning”
- The above changes will likely make Honda’s Africa Twin more accessible, more of a long-distance-friendly motorcycle and less of a purely off-roading machine
Will Honda wait until EICMA – the world’s biggest motorcycle expo – before debuting this 2024 ADV beastie?
We haven’t been privy to an answer from the brand, so stay tuned and keep a weather eye out!