Rumor Has It: Honda’s 2024 Africa Twin is Getting Some Big Updates

Big Red’s getting ready for MY2024 – and according to the accompanying paperwork, that means a handful of upgrades for Honda’s flagship ADV, the Africa Twin.

Coverage from Motorcycle Sports shows a series of filings to the Swiss Federal Office with the following information for the model’s 2024 year:

Horsepower will remain unchanged (102hp @ 7,500rpm), but torque will spike up 7NM to 112Nm There’s potential that the Africa Twin’s iconic 90/90-21 front wheel could be changed to a 110/80-19 tyre size. Weight will be a round 6.6lb heavier New electronics will include “front and rear radar, cameras, adaptive cruise control, collision warning and blind spot warning” The above changes will likely make Honda’s Africa Twin more accessible, more of a long-distance-friendly motorcycle and less of a purely off-roading machine

A view of Honda’s 2023 Africa Twin. Media sourced from Honda.

Will Honda wait until EICMA – the world’s biggest motorcycle expo – before debuting this 2024 ADV beastie?

We haven’t been privy to an answer from the brand, so stay tuned and keep a weather eye out!