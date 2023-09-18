Rumor Has It: Ducati’s Going to Publish a Single-Cylinder Hypermotard

Word has it that Ducati’s been hard at work in the lab, gearing up for a new bike drop – and if the whispers are on the mark, we’re looking at the potential of a single-cylinder Hypermotard for the coming 2024 model year.

Coverage from Motorcycle Sports states that their readers found a photo on Moto.it; in the image, we see what appears to be a tweaked Ducati machine – a Hypermotard, to be precise, featuring fresh styling that was undergoing various tests on Italy’s roads.

A view of a supposed single cylinder Hypermotard offering soon to be debuted by Ducati. Media sourced from Moto.it, published to Motorcycle Sports.

While there’s not enough of the tail end to see if we are dealing with a single-cylinder situ, Autocar India supplies the inclusion of a USD fork (complete linked monoshock), and Motorcycle Sports reminds us that we’ve already had notice of a new, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that Ducati filed with the NHTSA last year.

A view of Ducati’s current Hypermotard. Media sourced from Ducati.

This new heart will purportedly carry anywhere upwards of 659cc of displacement – though Miguel Fragoso reminds us that this is not set in stone:

… even if the cubic centimeters were 630, it would still make sense as half the displacement of the Testastretta V2. Such an engine could have a power output of at least 70 hp, if not 80, which would make it quite possibly the most powerful single-cylinder engine on the market, replacing the KTM 690.” – Miguel Fragoso (Motorcycle Sports)

What do you think Ducati has in store for the rest of their World Première 2024 episodes?