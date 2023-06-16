2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950/RVE/SP [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2023 Ducati Hypermotard Keeps The Thrills Coming

What happens when a dirt bike and a Panigale have a baby? You get a Hypermotard! Ducat’s line of Italian-bred supermotos is a bit of an oddball among the Bologna-based manufacturer’s lineup, it trades luxury comforts and sleek lines for rugged performance that is equally as at home on dirt or tarmac. The 2023 iteration of this bike didn’t receive any updates over last year, but the package remains a standout among the competition.

The 2023 Ducati Hypermotard harnesses a version of the 11-degree Testeretta two-cylinder engine – the same platform that can be found across the Ducati lineup, including in the Monster and the SuperSport. The engine cranks out a perfectly respectable 114 hp and 71 lb-ft of torque.

Ducati offers the Hypermotard in three unique packages – the basic 950, the RVE, and the SP. Each package is fundamentally similar, while the RVE and SP add some unique goodies. While the standard model comes from the factory equipped with features like daytime running lights, a dual direction quick-shifter, and a Bosch Intertial measurement unit, the SP model also gets Marchesni forged wheels, some carbon fibre bits, and Ohlins front and rear suspension. As a result of the upgraded suspension and carbon fibre, the SP sits a little higher and weighs about 4 lbs less. The RVE package is a limited edition version of the standard bike which features a graffiti-styled livery and is limited to just 100 bikes.

The 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950 starts at $14,995 USD/ $17,395 CAD

The 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE starts at $16,095 and is not currently available in the current market.

The 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950SP starts at $18,695 USD/ $21,295 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc., so you can read up on the new 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950/RVE/SP in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $14,995 USD/ $17,395 CAD

$14,995 USD/ $17,395 CAD Key Features:

11 degree Testeretta engine Available Limited Edition RVE model Six Axis Inertial Measurement Unit Optional Ohlins Suspension

Main Specs Engine: 937cc V-Twin

937cc V-Twin Power: 114 hp

114 hp Torque: 71 lb-ft

71 lb-ft Weight: 392 lbs (178 kg)

392 lbs (178 kg) Seat Height: 34.2 inches (870 mm) Competitors KTM 690 SMC R

Husqvarna 701 Supermoto

2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950/RVE/SP Specifications

From Ducati

ENGINE Engine 937cc, Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, 4 valve per cylinder, Desmodromic, liquid cooled, magnesium head covers Power 84 kW (114 hp) @ 9,000 rpm Bore x Stroke 94 x 67.5 mm Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Fuel Injection Electronic fuel injection system, Ø 53 mm throttle bodies with Ride-by-Wire system Starter Electric Exhaust Double under-tail aluminum muffler; catalytic converter and two lambda probes. Torque 96 Nm (71 lb-ft) @ 7,250 rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch, hydraulic control Transmission 6 speed with Ducati Quick Shift up/down Final Drive Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Öhlins fully adjustable, upside-down Ø 48 mm Suspension Rear Progressive linkage with fully adjustable Öhlins monoshock. Aluminium single-sided swingarm Brakes Front 2 x 320 mm semi-floating aluminum flange discs, radially mounted Monobloc Brembo callipers, 4-piston 2-pad, radial pump with adjustable lever, with Bosch Cornering ABS Brakes Rear 245 mm disc, 2-piston calliper, with Bosch Cornering ABS Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP, 120/70 ZR17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP, 180/55 ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 l (3.8 US gal) Color ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Max Length Max Width Max height Wheelbase 1,498 mm (59.0 in) Rake 25° Trail 104 mm (4.1 in) Seat Height 890 mm (35.0 in) Dry Weight 176 kg (388 lb) WARRANTY Warranty 24 months, Unlimited mileage Extension

2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950/RVE/SP Features

SUSPENSION The Hypermotard 950 SP is equipped with a fully adjustable 48 mm Öhlins fork with 185 mm wheel travel and a fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber with 175 mm wheel travel.



SADDLE The saddle on the SP version is flat, motard style, to further facilitate longitudinal movement while riding.



WHEELS Hypermotard 950 SP is fitted with lightweight Marchesini forged rims with 3 Y-spokes, 3.5″ section up front and 5.5″ at the rear, and Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres, size 120/70 ZR7 up front and 180/55 ZR177 at the rear.



2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950/RVE/SP Photos

2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950/RVE/SP Videos

Ducati Hypermotard 950 by EnglishBikerDan:



12 Month Review on my 2022 Ducati HyperMotard 950 SP by HyperMotardKing:

