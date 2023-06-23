Ducati’s Multistrada V2 S Has a New Black & Street Grey Livery

Ducati’s Multistrada V2 S has a new livery scheme to show off – and it’ll be in dealerships by the end of this season!

Now, the OG Ducati Red color scheme has a sibling that celebrates 20 years of the Multistrada family; GP19 Red may dress the bike’s rims and a bit of the side fairings, but the majority of the bike now shows off a darker aesthetic, with the addition of new graphics to keep a bit of ‘pop’ in the visuals.

Per our specs on the 2023 Ducati Multistrada V2 S, the rest of the machine remains unchanged; the bike still sports the Testastretta – a 937cc, 11° narrow-headed, twin-cylinder heart capable of 113hp @ 9,000rpm and 72.3ft-lb of yank @ 6,750rpm, and Ducati’s also given the Multistrada V2 S the following perks:

ABS Cornering

Vehicle Hold Control (VHC)

Ducati Traction Control

Cruise Control

Ducati Quick Shift Up & Down (DQS)

5” color TFT screen

4 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban and Enduro)

Expect Ducati’s Black & Street Grey scheme for the Multistrada V2 S to be available starting at $19,295 USD, with the bike herself rolling out of dealerships as of fall of this year. Be sure to also take a look at Ducati’s full press release on the matter, for additional information on Ducati’s history with the Multistrada family!