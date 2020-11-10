Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350 Will be in Europe Soon

The Royal Enfield Cruiser

Recently, Royal Enfield showcased the new Meteor 350 and the bike looks pretty great. The primary market for this bike is India, but there’s, as you can expect, more folks interested in it outside of India.

According to the French publication Le Repaire des Motards, RE will bring the Meteor 350 to Europe on November 10th. As of yet, I haven’t seen a release from Royal Enfield, but it may hit the French website later today.

It makes sense that Royal Enfield would bring the bike to Europe. There’s a good chance the company could sell many of the bikes and because India’s BS6 emissions compliance is in line with Euro 5 standards, the bike is already more or less ready to go.

For those who missed the announcement of the model, the Meteor 350 is a cruiser style motorcycle that comes in a variety of trim levels and sports a 349cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20 hp and 20 lb-ft of torque. It has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, and dual rear shocks with preload adjustment. It’s not a wildly complicated bike. It just looks like a good little motorcycle.

At this time, there’s no word as to whether or not Royal Enfield will bring the motorcycle to North America. I’m keeping my fingers crossed, but I think it will be a little while before we know. Royal Enfield will likely want to see success in India and Europe before coming stateside.